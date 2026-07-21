The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed a brand new class of free agents, filled their needs with draft picks and are looking to 2026. But the future is always looming.

The Bucs will have some big decisions to make for 2027. They have plenty of smaller free agents they'll have to address, and they'll also decide whether or not to re-sign some of the players they put on one-year deals this year. But there are a few Bucs who could get a big pay day from Tampa Bay this offseason — if, of course, they perform.

Here are four such players who could be in for some big money if they fight to earn their next contract in 2026:

OLB Yaya Diaby

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) reacts in the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaby has come close to shattering his ceiling and achieving his potential, but he hasn't quite broken through the barrier just yet. He's had two seasons with seven sacks or more and is a high-pressure player, but he hasn't quite shown he can be a truly elite edge rusher.

Thankfully, above-average edge rushers are still wanted men in the NFL — and they get paid like it. Diaby's current estimated value on Spotrac is $18.1 million APY, and he's likely to get even more on the open market.

Diaby is playing alongside new Bucs draft pick Rueben Bain Jr., and he can certainly capitalize on the pressure Bain will bring and clean up in the pocket for some sacks. If he does? He'll make his money in 2027 and beyond and be a part of the Bucs for a long while.

DT Vita Vea

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) walks out for player introductions prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vea is looking for a contract extension before the season begins. There's a small chance he gets it, but he'll have to contend with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is also looking to re-up with the Bucs.

Vea is 31 years old, so there's certainly a timer running while he plays a demanding position. That being said, he's still been productive and a crucial part of Tampa Bay's run defense, and the Bucs don't have anyone like him to replace him.

Even so, age is creeping up on him. If he plays great in 2026, the Bucs will probably lock him down for two or three years, but they're likely to wait and see how he plays in the meantime.

WR Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a weird situation. Godwin technically signed a three-year, $66 million deal in 2025, and he played on the first year of that deal last year. His third year is a club option, though, so he actually is playing to extend his time in Tampa Bay.

Godwin will be a free agent next year if he does not perform and the Bucs don't activate that option. He had a stellar 2024 before dislocating his ankle in a nasty injury, and he missed multiple games in 2025 while feeling the effects of it.

Godwin has to stay healthy and produce as the slot receiver in offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's offense. If he doesn't his option — worth $20,500,000 — won't get picked up, and he'll likely have played his last snaps in Tampa Bay.

K Chase McLaughlin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers placekicker Chase McLaughlin (4) kicks a fifty-two yard field goal held by punter Riley Dixon (9) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems ridiculous that McLaughlin would be kicking for his job given how excellent he has been. But kickers are fickle beasts, and with one year left on his current deal, he can't afford a rough season.

Teams are always wary of their kickers in the NFL, and they have no time for slumps. McLaughlin had his worst field goal percentage of his Bucs career last year (84.2%), but blocked kicks and special teams woes contributed to that.

He could bounce back and eclipse the 90% mark again in Tampa Bay — or he could get in a slump or flounder, and he'd be looking for his next job.

If he kills it, though? He'll get paid even more as one of the NFL's top kickers, and he definitely wants that.

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