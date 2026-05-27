What We Saw From Buccaneers' Wide Receivers Group on Day 1 of OTAs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of work to do in OTAs, mandatory minicamp and training camp. Plenty of position groups have been rearranged and restructured throughout the offseason, but one room in particular is still taking its shape as the offseason trudges on.

The wide receivers' room lost its elder statesman in Mike Evans this offseason, so for now, a true No. 1 option has yet to emerge. That option likely won't be found during OTAs, but Day 1 gave us a little glimpse into what receiver might have the upper hand there going into the final phase of the offseason — and which other wideout could challenge him for that title.

Here are a few notes on Tampa Bay's wideouts after Day 1 of OTAs:

Chris Godwin Gets Brunt of the Targets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) works out during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Chris Godwin was getting the most work on any wide receiver on Day 1 of OTAs, and he although it's far too early to tell from an OTA practice, he's looking much more like himself as the 2026 season approaches.

Godwin was mostly playing out of the slot, which is to be expected — he didn't flourish when playing outside under offensive coordinator Dave Canales in 2023. New OC Zac Robinson seems to like him in the slot role, though, and Godwin made quite a few grabs in traffic and in space from that position on Tuesday. His ability to find gaps in the defense still shows up, and the Bucs will hope that trend continues.

The slot receiver is very important in modern offenses, similar to the one that Robinson runs. If Godwin can look like his 2024 self before his injury, he could be Tampa Bay's No. 1 option at wide receiver.

Emeka Egbuka Makes Spectacular Catch

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (9) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That is, of course, if Emeka Egbuka doesn't take a big step up in Year 2. And based on what he did at OTAs, on Tuesday, he very well could.

Egbuka made a spectacular circus catch within the first few plays of Tampa Bay's first team period, leaping and catching a ball with one hand on a throw that came in a little behind him from quarterback Baker Mayfield. It reminded those watching that. Egbuka has that type of catch in him, and it was reminiscent of the spectacular one-handed grab he made against the New York Jets in Week 2 of last season.

Egbuka had a hamstring injury last season that slowed him down and he also had some drop problems — he did drop one pass that Mayfield threw his way after that catch. But if he can stay healthy and play more consistently in 2026, he could become the dominant wideout that the Bucs think he could be, quicker than anyone imagined.

Jalen McMillan is Healthy and Looking to Bounce Back

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) works out during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Jalen McMillan was out of action for most of 2025 after he fell on his neck during the preseason. He returned at the end of the year and contributed in a big way, though, averaging 14.8 yards per reception on 12 catches, and he's hoping to continue the trend for the whole year in 2026.

McMillan told reporters Tuesday that the transition from recovery to offseason preparation has been "pretty smooth", and he certainly looked the part on Tuesday.

"I'm definitely taking appreciation for the small things," McMillan said. "Life has been good, life has been smooth, and the transition has been pretty smooth. I'm just happy to be here."

McMillan's role in the offense should be an interesting one, and he'll likely be a main option on the outside for Mayfield this upcoming season. McMillan will be competing with Egbuka for a share of targets, but that competition could bring the best out of both players as the team heads into its first season in years without No. 1 option Mike Evans. If McMillan can play like he did at the end of the season last year throughout all of 2026, he'll definitely get some looks every game.

Ted Hurst and Tez Johnson Both Quiet For Now

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (83) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Second-year wideout Tez Johnson and new Bucs draft pick Ted Hurst both got some reps during OTAs, but they didn't get many of them and didn't do anything spectacular when they were in. But that's not a big deal, as they'll get plenty of time to establish themselves as the offseason goes longer.

Hurst and Johnson will likely compete for reps at the X position in certain packages, and as it stands, Hurst probably has the edge there due to his size and athleticism. Johnson did catch five touchdowns last year, though, and he's proven he can contribute when other wideouts have been unavailable due to injury.

There are two more OTA practices that the media is allowed to watch in the next two weeks. There's a decent chance that either Hurst or Johnson does something impressive in one of those, but until then, they'll both work to establish themselves in a crowded receiver room.

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