Why Baker Mayfield Shouldn’t Start for Buccaneers Against Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield seems to be recovering well from his dislocated thumb suffered in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

However, it may not be the wisest of decisions to bring him back this quickly when the Bucs face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a long break when they beat the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

Ride The Hot Hand & The Momentum

After starting the season 0-4 with three of those losses coming with Mayfield at the helm of the offense, the Bucs were finally able to get their first victory with Jalon Daniels commanding the offense.

It wasn't the most spectacular outing for Daniels, but he was able to provide a spark that helped the offense look competent — something they haven't looked like all season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniels performed admirably in his first start, a loss to the Green Bay Packers, but was able to lift the offense against the Cowboys. His charismatic energy, passion, and love for the game seemed to reverberate throughout the rest of the team. That instilled confidence in every player around him.

Everything about the offense seemed to run smoothly, sparking the Bucs to score their second-most points of the season.

Inserting Mayfield at less than 100% against the Steelers would be a disservice given the spark that Daniels has brought to this team.

Protect Your Investment & Avoiding Further Injury

Mayfield signed a massive extension this past offseason, so bringing him back and putting him in a position to further injure the same injury or worse could put the future of their franchise quarterback in jeopardy.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the dislocation being on his throwing hand, life will be difficult for Mayfield when it comes to gripping the ball, which will lead to decreased ball security and velocity on his throws.

Not ideal.

With further injury and heightened risk of turnover prevalent in rushing Mayfield back against the Steelers in Week 6, it would be smart for the Bucs to continue letting him rehab no matter how much he pushes to return sooner.

The season isn't a complete loss yet, with Tampa Bay still within shouting distance of the NFC South lead.

Taking one step forward after a win, only to take two steps back by playing his injury and rehab wrong, would further put pressure on the front office and coaching staff.

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