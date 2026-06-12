Why the Buccaneers' QB3 Competition Matters

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of competition all over the roster. That goes for starters, like the competition between Benjamin Morrison, Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish in the outside cornerback room, and for backups and rotational roles, such as the competition between Devin Culp and Bauer Sharp in the tight end room.

There is one competition happening in Tampa Bay, though, that may not have a lot of eyes on it. The Buccaneers are largely set at quarterback, with Baker Mayfield heading the charge in 2026 (and possibly beyond) and Jake Browning taking the backup spot, but there will be a battle for who gets to be the team's QB3 this year between incumbent option Connor Bazelak and new undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels.

Connor Bazelak and Jalon Daniels Set to Battle for QB3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) drops back against the Buffalo Bills | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Bazelak served as the team's QB3 last year after Kyle Trask was cut and Teddy Bridgewater was brought in to serve as QB2. An undrafted free agent out of Bowling Green, he did not appear in a game last season, but he had an impressive preseason after sticking around after rookie minicamp.

Daniels is the newest undrafted free agent to join the Buccaneers. He played football at Kansas for six seasons, and the Bucs brought him in for a top 30 visit before signing him right after the NFL Draft concluded. He had a stellar 2022 campaign with the Jayhawks, but downward trends after that season caused his subsequent draft stock to plummet.

Both will look to take that QB3 spot in Tampa Bay for the upcoming season. But why does Daniels' arrival in Tampa Bay matter so much?

Daniels Could Offer Benefits Bazelak Cannot

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) runs the football against the Iowa State Cyclones | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The most interesting thing about Daniels is his ability to scramble. He's a mobile quarterback, running a 4.65 40-yard dash and netting 1,451 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns during his time at Kansas. Bazelak, who also played six seasons of college football, netted just seven.

QB3s like Bazelak are also responsible for a lot of work on the scout team, and that includes mimicking other quarterbacks to help the defense prepare. The NFL has a lot of dual-threat quarterbacks who can run and pass nowadays, and Daniels could actually be a big help when it comes to simulating those quarterbacks — some Bazelak, who is less mobile, will have more trouble with.

Additionally, Daniels has the athleticism to potentially develop into something special. While the Bucs have fallen in and out of love with UDFAs before — think back to Michael Pratt — Daniels does bring a higher upside as a potential QB3 for Tampa Bay, especially if the Bucs can find a way to get him back to his 2022 self.

That being said, Tampa Bay was impressed with Bazelak and his ability to run the offense, and if they need a steady option who can pick up the playbook quickly, Bazelak may just win out. Either way, we'll be keeping a close eye on this competition as it goes on through mandatory minicamp, training camp and the preseason.

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