Buccaneers Training Camp Battles to Watch (and Who is Most Likely to Be Cut)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to begin training camp soon, with the first day, July 28, in just two days.

Tampa Bay revamped its roster over the offseason, paying particular attention to the defensive side of the ball. Most positions in Tampa Bay are spoken for when it comes to starting players, but there are a few backup battles to keep a close eye on — and one starting job that could be up for grabs.

Here are three competitions to keep an eye on once training camp starts in a few days, and which player is most likely to get cut by the time training camp is through:

QB3

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker Mayfield will be QB1, of course, and Jake Browning will hold down the QB2 spot. But the Bucs have competition for QB3.

The incumbent spot goes to Connor Bazelak, who served in the role last year after taking over for an injured Michael Pratt. The Bucs signed UDFA Jalon Daniels from Kansas, though, and he could have the inside track to take the job.

Daniels is more athletic and could better serve in a scout team QB role than Bazelak, and those upsides could give him the advantage in the competition. That being said, Bazelak impressed with his ability to learn the playbook last year, and he could give Daniels a good run during training camp.

EDGE4

Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker (DL72) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers have returning starter Yaya Diaby and a new starter in Rueben Bain Jr. on the edge. After that, OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad is set to be the first rotational option and EDGE3.

There is a three-way competition for EDGE4 after him, however. As it stands, Anthony Nelson is probably the frontrunner, and he has a lot of experience in Tampa Bay playing edge rusher. The Bucs are also excited about last year's fifth-round pick David Walker, who tore his ACL in the preseason last year, and former 2024 second-round pick Chris Braswell.

All three will vie for a spot alongside Muhammad as the next rotational edge rusher on the line. And while the veteran currently has the best shot, Walker or Braswell could impress.

CB1/CB2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers go into 2026 with the departure of Jamel Dean, who left in free agency to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison are both expected to take over on the outside. But the Bucs added a wrinkle in those plans by drafting Keionte Scott to play nickel, which moves nickel corner Jacob Parrish to the outside room.

In what could be the only true starting competition for Tampa Bay heading into training camp, Parrish, who grabbed two interceptions last year, will be looking to push McCollum and Morrison in that room. If he's able to beat one of them, the odd player out could serve as good rotational depth in Tampa Bay if that unit faces some injury trouble.

Who is Most Likely to Be Cut?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Chris Braswell (43) high-fives cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) after sacking New Orleans Saints | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The odd player out among all these competitions seems to be Braswell.

Braswell was a second-round pick in 2024, but he hasn't impressed at all in his first two seasons. He's barely been able to break through in the edge rushing rotation, and over two seasons, he has just 2.5 sacks and 48 combined tackles.

Without much to see in terms of improvement, Braswell will have to beat out Walker for a spot on the roster. The Bucs like Walker quite a bit and his lack of game experience makes him a more intriguing option, so it will probably be tough for Braswell to crack the roster unless he can make a very strong impression during training camp.

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