Why This Player is the Most Commonly Mocked Draft Pick for Buccaneers in 2026

A ton goes into the NFL Draft every year, and right now, Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jaosn Licht and the rest of his scouting crew are likely putting the last touches on their war room plan. The Buccaneers need depth in a lot of places, but it's extremely likely that, just like last year, it will be a defense-heavy draft for the Bucs.

Tampa Bay has two big needs on defense — edge rusher and off-ball linebacker. The former is more important than the latter when it comes to positional value, so it's no surprise that most pundits and fans think the Bucs are set to pick an edge rusher, especially given how deep this year's class is. Mock drafts often shift during the offseason and then settle a few months out from the draft, and at the moment, one prospect is getting commonly mocked to the Buccaneers.

Per NFL Mock Draft Database, the most commonly-mocked player to the Buccaneers since the NFL Combine is Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Akheem Mesidor. That makes sense, given Tampa Bay's need, but what is it about Mesidor that most people think is a fit for Tampa Bay? And what is there to watch out for?

Here's the low-down on the prospect everyone is looking at for the Bucs:

Akheem Mesidor brings experience... with one big downside

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have really struggled to develop edge rushers under Licht. Since Licht took over, Tampa Bay's two biggest successes at edge rusher — Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul — were both drafted and developed by teams outside of Tampa Bay. With that in mind, the Buccaneers may want to try and move away from raw, developmental prospects like Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Chris Braswell and go for a high-floor, experienced player, and Mesidor would certainly fit the bill.

Mesidor is far from the most athletic edge rusher in the draft, and his 6-3, 259-pound frame makes him fairly small on top of that. Despite that, though, he utilized his finesse very well over the course of his college career, and his production with the Hurricanes was undeniable in 2025. He boasted 12.5 sacks with 17.5 TFLs and four forced fumbles, and he was a key part of the ferocious Miami defense that made it to the national championship game.

His blessing, and curse, is his experience. Mesidor has seen a lot of football, playing for the West Virginia Mountaineers in 2020-21 before transferring to Miami and playing another four seasons there. With six years of experience, Mesidor is a very refined prospect with a high floor, but he'll be 25 as a rookie and, if a fifth-year option were used, would already be 30 for his first contract extension. His age also begs an important question — was Mesidor's excellent season last year a result of his natural talent, or was he simply far more experienced than his opponents?

The Bucs need to win now, though. And if that is their goal, a high-floor player like Mesidor could be the answer over a draft pick that might need a little more development.

Will the Bucs draft Mesidor?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Mesidor appears to be the common pick for Tampa Bay, as the NFL Mock Draft Database would suggest. But Licht and his team love to throw curveballs, and as a result, typically buck any sort of pre-draft prediction.

The most mocked player to Tampa Bay by NFL Mock Draft Database hasn't actually been picked by the Bucs since 2019, when linebacker Devin White was the most-mocked player to the Bucs and was then subsequently picked by them at No. 5. Licht's pick last year, wideout Emeka Egbuka, was a major twist, and he could have something up his sleeve once more in 2026.

As a result, Mesidor is far from a lock, especially if there is an edge rusher they like better or a position they'd rather take. We'll know for sure in just a few weeks when the Bucs are on the clock.

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