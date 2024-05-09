Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Disrespected in Latest NFL Quarterback Ratings
At one point in his six-year NFL career, current Tampa Bay Buccaneers' QB Baker Mayfield was cast away by teams. After being the former No.1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, he led the Browns to the playoffs for what seemed to be an eternity. Then came an injury and the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson ultimately leaving no decision for Baker other than to request a trade himself to be moved.
That move landed him with the Carolina Panthers, where things didn't work out in the slightest before eventually making his way to the Los Angeles Rams for a few games at the end of the 2022 season. Mayfield then entered free agency and with the Bucs looking for a QB following the retirement of Tom Brady, they took a chance on Mayfield, giving him a one-year "prove-it" deal to see if they could unlock what many saw in him during his days in Cleveland.
That gamble paid off, as Baker likely put together the best season of his career in Tampa Bay in 2023, finishing ninth amongst all NFL QBs in yards (4,044), seventh in touchdowns (28), and eighteenth in QBR (54.3) while only throwing 10 interceptions.
Baker's 2023 season likely saw him as a top-15 QB in the league last season, but it seems like those doubters are still doubting him heading into the 2024 season as CBS Sports' first QB power rankings have Baker ranked as the 20th-best quarterback in the league.
I get that last season we saw an unprecedented amount of injuries to quarterbacks, but placing Baker in 20th entering 2024 with the weapons he has coming back? C'mon man.
In the first place, the list seems sporadic and not well thought out in the slightest. Guys like Russell Wilson, Geno Smith, Deshaun Watson, and even the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert being above Mayfield doesn't make a whole lot of sense.
Placing Mayfield somewhere around the 12-15 range of the best QBs entering 2024 seems way more realistic than at 20th. Either way, Baker still has to prove himself as an elite QB in this league, and although he signed a long-term deal with the Bucs, he will still have to work to maintain his job in Tampa Bay. If he can replicate what he did in 2023 there is no reason to believe that he will wind up as one the best QBs in 2024 and maybe then he will finally start getting the respect he deserves.
