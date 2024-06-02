Potential Free Agent Targets at Wide Receiver for the Buccaneers in 2024
The release of Deven Thompkins has left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver room thin of veteran talent. In fact, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are the only wideouts on the roster with more than a year of experience. The rest of the roster is compiled of second-year players and rookies.
The Bucs like what they have in their wide receiver room and it's easy to see how the depth chart shakes out. Evans and Godwin are locked in as starters, while Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett, and rookie Jalen McMillan will all fight for the third receiver spot. Perhaps one of the young unknown players steps up in training camp and solidifies his spot on the team. As of now, second-year receivers Raleigh Webb, Cephus Johnson, and Ryan Miller will battle it out with rookies Tanner Knue, Kameron Johnson, and Latreal Jones for a potential sixth spot at the position.
The free agent market is all but dried up, and outside of a trade at the position, any player brought in a wideout would be a "break glass in case of emergency" player. Any player they would sign would benefit from bringing veteran leadership and proven NFL production to the locker room.
Here are some potential options they could bring in on veteran minimum deals to compete for a roster spot and push the team's young players:
Byron Pringle
Pringle has always been used somewhat sparingly throughout his career as a bottom-of-the-roster receiver. Last season with the Commanders, he reeled in just 14 passes for 161 yards. He's never been a playmaker, but he's a tough-nosed receiver who is not afraid to block and is good with the ball in his hands. The Tampa native could also be a factor on special teams, logging over 41% of snaps there last season — that could give him a leg up on the other receivers on this list.
Sterling Shepard
Shepard isn't the same player he was early on in his career with the Giants. Injuries, including a torn Achilles and an ACL tear, have limited his production in recent years. That being said, he can still be a contributor on an offense. He caught just 10 passes for 57 yards and a score last season, but on a minimum deal, he wouldn't be a terrible addition to add competition and veteran presence to a young Buccaneers receiver room.
Marquise Goodwin
Goodwin is coming off one of his worst seasons as a pro as Father Time starts to catch up to him, but he can still provide a veteran presence. Although he's slowed down a bit, he still has the speed to cause problems for defenses. He has experience in a similar version of Tampa Bay's current offense, spending three seasons with Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco and the 2022 season with Shane Waldron in Seattle. He has 191 career receptions for 3,090 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Alex Erickson
Erickson is coming off one of his best seasons in the NFL. After a number of injuries to the Chargers, he was elevated in Week 11 from the practice squad and started three games last year, putting up 16 receptions for 237 yards and a score. He also has experience as a punt and kick returner and would bring more competition to the group. His best season came with the Bengals in 2019 when he had 43 receptions for 529 yards.
Russell Gage
After parting ways with Gage this offseason it's unlikely he returns to the team. However, with the lack of viable receivers on the market, he could be a dark horse candidate. Gage looked great when healthy for the Bucs, but unfortunate injuries in training camp wiped out some of the 2022 season and all of the 2023 season for him. The Bucs want to give their young receivers a chance to shine and Gage would likely want a larger role in the offense, but if training camp rolls around and his phone isn't ringing it would be an interesting fit. While he hasn't played special teams since 2019, he would need to accept a role there to stick with the Bucs this season.
You can follow JC Allen on Twitter @JCAllenNFL.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.