WATCH: How the Buccaneers Settled on Their Patented Helmet Design
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization has only been around for about 48 years, coming up on their 50th anniversary since joining the NFL in 1976 along with the Seattle Seahawks. The Bucs began their NFL journey in the AFC West in their inaugural season before joining the NFC Central division and didn't head to the NFC South until 2002 when the league was going through realignment.
The Buccaneers found success hard to come by in the early years of the Hugh Culverhouse era, but once the Glazer family took over in 1995 the tides started to turn. With the Glazers in charge, and their deep pockets to go with it, things around Tampa Bay started to change. The construction of Raymond James Stadium became a thing after convincing the city to have taxpayers help with the build, they went out and got future Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy to lead the team, and went under a rebuild of sorts when it came to the branding of the team.
Part of that branding redesign came in the form of the franchise's logo, something that would incorporate the pirate theme, but also be appealing to the eye. This logo change came in 1997, and you can watch the breakdown of the process below.
