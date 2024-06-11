Tampa Bay Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs 'Holds In' on First Day of Minicamp
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to put the finishing touches on their pre-training camp practice opportunities, there's still much to be done by the franchise seeking its fourth-straight NFC South Division title.
You'd think after all the cap manipulating and contract negotiating Buccaneers general manager and his staff did this offseason they'd get a bit of a reprieve, but that's not the case with All-Pro caliber left tackle Tristan Wirfs holding of the team's OTAs this Spring.
READ MORE: 3 Minicamp Questions for the Buccaneers
We put the phrase "holding out" in a special light here, because you can't technically hold out of voluntary workouts, so missing the OTA practices for Tampa Bay doesn't technically constitute a contract dispute, which is what that phrase is usually attached to. However, it's been made clear that Wirfs wants a new deal rather than play on his fifth-year option with no guaranteed future beyond it.
That being said, while Wirfs was set to show up to mandatory minicamp, many wondered if he would "hold in", showing up but not participating. And that's exactly what he did.
Wirfs was at the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, but he did not participate in drills. The decision comes amidst his contract dispute, and according to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Wirfs is expected to play on his fifth-year option if both sides can't reach an agreement.
"Wirfs is set to play under the fifth-year option if both sides can't reach a deal on an extension," Laine reported. Because the two sides are negotiating, Wirfs has not been participating in OTAs. He has been at the facility in the weight room but hasn't been out on the field."
"Wirfs is set to play under the fifth-year option if both sides can't reach a deal on an extension. Because the two sides are negotiating, Wirfs has not been participating in OTAs."- Jenna Laine, ESPN
The mitigated risk of injury is probably the main reason for Wirfs' hold in — every day Wirfs remains healthy is another his agent has to work with the Bucs front office to try and get a deal done. The fact Licht and his crew are negotiating is a good sign that something could get done before training camp, which is the real goal here.
If Wirfs is in fact signed to an extension before training camp, then he'll be full-go beginning late July and able to focus on what all Buccaneers have their sites set on — another division title leading to football in February.
READ MORE: 3 Players Who Could Become Buccaneers Tight Ends
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.