Bucs Gameday

Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's Final Game Pants Sell At Auction For Staggering Amount

The game-worn pants sold at a lower price than the jersey from Brady's final game but still went at an eye-opening price.

Caleb Skinner

Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field in the final minute against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter during a wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field in the final minute against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter during a wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Collecting sports memorabilia is a passion of many sports fans. Whether it's a signed object or game-worn gear fans will go to great lengths to get the most sought-after items from their favorite players. So much so that they are also willing to spend astronomical amounts of cash in the process.

READ MORE: Three Questions Before Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp in 2024

One of those players whose items are among the most coveted is former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. His infamous last touchdown ball sold for a staggering amount before the auction house voided the sale due to Brady deciding to unretire. Plus, Brady's jersey from his final game with the Buccaneers from their Wild Card game against the Cowboys sold for an all-time NFL jersey record of $1.39 million.

Now, another item from Brady's final game ever has sold per Darren Rovell - his game-worn pewter pants. The pants were sold by Grey Flannel for the low price of just $89,100.

Per Michael Russek of Grey Flannel, "The record-breaking sale was a testament to the legacy of an icon. The passion of collectors never ceases to amaze me."

Brady's final NFL game pants are the third-highest ever sold behind Babe Ruth's 1921 pants that sold for $183,500 and pants also said to be worn by Ruth from 1928-1932 for $90,000.

READ MORE: PFF Praises Buccaneers For Re-Signing Core Players, Addressing Needs in Draft

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Published
Caleb Skinner

CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News