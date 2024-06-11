Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's Final Game Pants Sell At Auction For Staggering Amount
Collecting sports memorabilia is a passion of many sports fans. Whether it's a signed object or game-worn gear fans will go to great lengths to get the most sought-after items from their favorite players. So much so that they are also willing to spend astronomical amounts of cash in the process.
One of those players whose items are among the most coveted is former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. His infamous last touchdown ball sold for a staggering amount before the auction house voided the sale due to Brady deciding to unretire. Plus, Brady's jersey from his final game with the Buccaneers from their Wild Card game against the Cowboys sold for an all-time NFL jersey record of $1.39 million.
Now, another item from Brady's final game ever has sold per Darren Rovell - his game-worn pewter pants. The pants were sold by Grey Flannel for the low price of just $89,100.
Per Michael Russek of Grey Flannel, "The record-breaking sale was a testament to the legacy of an icon. The passion of collectors never ceases to amaze me."
Brady's final NFL game pants are the third-highest ever sold behind Babe Ruth's 1921 pants that sold for $183,500 and pants also said to be worn by Ruth from 1928-1932 for $90,000.
