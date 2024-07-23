LOOK: Raymond James Stadium Gets Fresh Look With New Buccaneers' Player Banners
Training camp is officially starting to get underway across the NFL, and for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that will begin today with veterans set to report to training camp before kicking off the start of camp tomorrow.
Before almost every season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do some updating on the outside of their stadium, Raymond James Stadium, by featuring players who are expected to be key contributors heading into the season. Those updates are now almost complete as training camp gets set to start and we know who will be featured in the murals surrounding Raymond James, WR Mike Evans, LB Lavonte David, and QB Baker Mayfield.
The player banners not only show love to the Bucs' players but also pay homage to the nickname of Bucs' fans, 'The Krewe', while acknowledging how long each represented player has been with the organization.
There were likely several different players from the roster that could have been chosen to be featured on the banners, but two veteran players in Evans and David, who GM Jason Licht has called "Bucs for life", make a ton of sense due to their leadership and meaning to not only the franchise but the community as well.
As for Mayfield, he enjoyed a resurgence of his career last season with the Buccaneers, posting top-10 QB statistics in many metrics, and without his chippy play last season, it's likely the Bucs don't make the playoffs. That performance ultimately led to Baker signing an extension with the Buccaneers making him the franchise QB at least for the foreseeable future.
The Buccaneers' path to winning the NFC South for a fourth consecutive season and making a playoff run won't be easy in 2024, but they have the potential to make some waves if everything can come together as expected.
