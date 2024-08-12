Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sell Out Season Tickets For 2024 Campaign
Last season the Buccaneers ticket prices plummeted following the retirement of the greatest quarterback of all-time, Tom Brady. Season tickets were still sold, but the prices weren't what they used to be and single-game tickets could be found even cheaper on the open market depending on the matchup.
The reasoning behind the drastic change in tickets from 2022-2023 is that the Buccaneers' faithful needed proof that the team and new QB Baker Mayfield were worthy of their time and money to make it out to the stadium rather than watching from home or elsewhere.
Both sides followed through, proving that Bucs' fans should buy into the team and what they have on the horizon. That 2023 success, coupled with what the Bucs were able to accomplish this offseason, has brought in a new energy to the Tampa Bay area and the fanbase as the team announced on Monday that they have completely sold out of season tickets for the upcoming regular season.
By holding down their key star players and bringing in a fresh group of young talent to assimilate into the core the Bucs drafted last season, the team has put themselves in a position to contend now and into the future - something the fans have wanted to see as they don't want to go through the rough times of another rebuild.
The Buccaneers have always struggled with having opposing fan bases taking a large portion of tickets, but with their season tickets selling out, it bodes well for having more of 'The Krewe' in Raymond James Stadium on Sundays rather than visiting teams as Tampa Bay shoots for a fifth straight playoff appearance.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• PFF Names Bucs QB Baker Mayfield's Biggest Weakness for 2024
• Buccaneers First-Round Pick Takes Pride in Physicality
• Buccaneers Run Game Shines in Preseason Debut
• Extra Point: Top Takeaways From Bucs' Preseason Win Over Bengals