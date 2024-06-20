Tom Brady Faces Nerves Ahead of His NFL Broadcasting Debut
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been through plenty of ice-cold comebacks. And while it may always seem like he's cool under pressure, he admitted to Colin Cowherd in a recent interview that wasn't always the case — and that he's carrying some of that nervousness into his upcoming broadcast job.
Brady spoke with Cowherd about his upcoming role as a FOX color commentator after he got his first taste of the action at the UFL Championship game between the Birmingham Stallions and the San Antonio Brahmas earlier this week. Brady admitted that he's nervous to take on the job, but that he's calming those nerves the same way he did during his playing career — through preparation.
"For me, so much of this is going to come down to the preparation. Did I feel like I was prepared? Did I feel like our crew was prepared? Did I give them the best over the course of the week?... I'm working on the things that are actually going to add to the broadcast, rather than working on things to work on them that will never actually come up."
Brady emphasized to Cowherd that now that he's a commentator and not a player, the focus should be on the game at hand, not himself — but through that preparation. he'll work as hard as he can to enhance the experience for the fans.
"Really, the game is the show," Brady said. "We're there to add our take on it, our analysis, but it's also, 'Did we feel like we added to the broadcast?' From my standpoint, I'm going to work as hard as I can."
Brady's first call will come when the Dallas Cowboys play the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 on FOX.
