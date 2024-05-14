Bucs Gameday

Former Buccaneers Super Bowl-Winning QB Tom Brady’s FOX Broadcast Debut Announced

Here's when you can hear Brady call his first game.

Caleb Skinner

Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) gets pumped up
Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) gets pumped up / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Seven-time Super Bowl Champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time NFL MVP, the GOAT and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tom Brady now knows the first game he will call to begin his NFL broadcasting career with FOX after signing a staggering 10-year deal with the network to become their lead broadcaster.

READ MORE: Social Media Reacts to Buccaneers Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s New Megadeal

On Monday, Brady joined NFL legend Michael Strahan for the announcement that he will be on the call for the Week 1 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns for America's Game of the Week on September 8th.

The announcement came in typical Brady fashion, with a crowd to match and personality all over. It even featured a shot where Dak Prescott and the Cowboys took a stray. World-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay also made an appearance.

Interestingly enough, the two teams Brady will be debuting his broadcasting skills beat him during his final season with the Buccaneers and the NFL.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule Predictions For 2024

Both the Cowboys and Browns had strong regular seasons in 2023, good enough to make the playoffs, but both faltered once there, with the Cowboys dropping their Wild Card game to the Green Bay Packers and the Browns getting walloped by the Houston Texans in their Wild Card matchup. Both franchises will look to get the 2024 season started off on the right foot, but only one will come out victorious.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Published
Caleb Skinner

CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole