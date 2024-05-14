Former Buccaneers Super Bowl-Winning QB Tom Brady’s FOX Broadcast Debut Announced
Seven-time Super Bowl Champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time NFL MVP, the GOAT and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tom Brady now knows the first game he will call to begin his NFL broadcasting career with FOX after signing a staggering 10-year deal with the network to become their lead broadcaster.
On Monday, Brady joined NFL legend Michael Strahan for the announcement that he will be on the call for the Week 1 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns for America's Game of the Week on September 8th.
The announcement came in typical Brady fashion, with a crowd to match and personality all over. It even featured a shot where Dak Prescott and the Cowboys took a stray. World-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay also made an appearance.
Interestingly enough, the two teams Brady will be debuting his broadcasting skills beat him during his final season with the Buccaneers and the NFL.
Both the Cowboys and Browns had strong regular seasons in 2023, good enough to make the playoffs, but both faltered once there, with the Cowboys dropping their Wild Card game to the Green Bay Packers and the Browns getting walloped by the Houston Texans in their Wild Card matchup. Both franchises will look to get the 2024 season started off on the right foot, but only one will come out victorious.
