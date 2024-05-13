Bucs Gameday

Social Media Reacts to Buccaneers Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s New Megadeal

Here's what Bucs players, NFL players and pundits said about the new deal.

River Wells

Dec 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) reacts
Dec 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) reacts / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. got his bag, and he's now the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL.

Winfield Jr. had a stellar campaign last year, netting three picks, six sacks and six forced fumbles. That made him a First Team All-Pro selection, and it's also what got him franchise-tagged at the beginning of free agency. Now, though, he has his deal — it's worth four years, $84.1 million with $45 million guaranteed.

Naturally, Winfield's teammates, other NFL players and pundits all had some reactions to the new deal. See what they had to say about Winfield's new deal below:

