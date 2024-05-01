Buccaneers Assistant Coach Believes In Undrafted Free Agent Linebacker
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received rave reviews for what they did in the 2024 NFL Draft, and much of that was deserved as they filled necessary holes in their roster with highly touted and thought-of players. But they didn't just stop there, as they were able to tap into the undrafted free agent pool following the completion of the draft.
One of those players that the Bucs were able to snag quickly after the draft was former Florida State Seminoles linebacker Kalen DeLoach.
DeLoach became a full-time starter for the 'Noles in 2021 and continued to improve himself by compiling 212 tackles (24.5 TFL), 11 sacks, two interceptions, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown throughout his collegiate career in Tallahassee. His best season came in 2023 when he had 68 tackles (10.5 TFL), seven sacks, an interception, and his only forced fumbles and fumble recovery for a touchdown in his career.
On Tuesday, Buccaneers' co-defensive coordinator and assistant coach Larry Foote spoke to the media, addressing the signing of DeLoach and any concerns regarding his size translating to the NFL.
Foote does not seem super concerned with the size and skill set that DeLoach has translated to the linebacker level in the NFL. DeLoach isn't all that tall, but he does play bigger than his actual size. If he can put on about 15-20 more pounds then he could potentially become an important linebacker piece for the Bucs in the NFL or a contributor on special teams.
