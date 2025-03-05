Buyer Beware: Looking Back at the Worst NFL Free Agent Contracts of 2024
Every year in NFL free agency, people think the same thing: Big money equals great moves. That’s how most people grade the winners of free agency as the top names come off the board.
That’s until these contracts go from theory to practice. When that happens, it’s oftentimes the biggest pacts that become the biggest problems, with general managers wondering what possessed them to hand out massive gobs of money.
While last offseason featured some terrific signings such as Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles and Derrick Henry to the Baltimore Ravens, it also included some of the worst moves we’ve seen in some time.
But before we get to the most absurd contract of the 2024 offseason, let’s start in Las Vegas, where the Raiders might be wishing for a refund.
5. Christian Wilkins, DT, Las Vegas Raiders
It's somewhat unfair to put Wilkins on the list, considering so much of the disappointment surrounding his 2024 season is because of a foot injury that limited him to five games.
Still, the Raiders doled out $110 million, including $82.75 million guaranteed over four years. Those numbers were only eclipsed by Kirk Cousins in free agency, and not approached by any other defensive player. In the five games he played, Wilkins totaled two sacks and 11 solo tackles.
If Wilkins can come back and rebound in his age-29 season, perhaps the contract won't prove to be a bust. However, if he's not fantastic in 2025, his pact could be another regret for the Raiders.
4. Arik Armstead, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars
General manager Trent Baalke is unemployed these days, and the Jaguars’ signing of Armstead certainly didn't help his cause.
Armstead came over from the San Francisco 49ers, with Baalke giving him a three-year deal worth $43.3 million, including $28 million guaranteed. The results were disastrous. Armstead played just 48% of the defensive snaps and, despite being active in all 17 games, registered only two sacks and seven quarterback hits, both lows for any season in which he played double-digit games.
With Jacksonville now revamping its front office and coaching staff, it seems Armstead could play one more season for the Jaguars before being released. At 31 years old, that could be the end of his NFL road.
3. Gabe Davis, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Yes, the Jaguars again. Jacksonville has long been known to spend significant money in free agency, often accompanied by dead money a few years down the line.
In this instance, signing Davis for three years and $39 million ($1.25 million more than Barkley got over the same term) seemed like a bad idea from the start. It certainly proved to be.
Davis was a colossal bust for Jacksonville, playing in 10 games and notching just 20 catches for 239 yards. If Davis doesn't have a massive 2025 campaign under new coach Liam Coen, he'll be looking for work once again next offseason.
2. Bryce Huff, Edge, Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had one of the greatest offseason you'll ever see from an executive, but Huff was a considerable swing and miss.
Philadelphia won the Super Bowl largely because of its winter additions, including All-Pro running back Barkley and linebacker Zack Baun, along with a phenomenal draft class. Yet Huff stands as the outlier, coming over from the New York Jets in free agency on a three-year, $51.1 million deal.
In 12 games, Huff notched just 2.5 sacks and was so underwhelming he was inactive in Super Bowl LIX. It seems a certainty he won't play out the remainder of his deal.
1. Kirk Cousins, QB, Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons somehow handed Cousins a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed ... and he didn't last a full season as the starting quarterback.
Cousins threw 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 14 games before being benched for rookie Michael Penix Jr., who was shockingly selected in the first round less than two months after Cousins had signed.
Cousins is now destined to be moved at some point this offseason unless Atlanta is excited about having a $45 million backup. And once he's out of town, his contract will long be remembered as the worst in franchise history. Considering the Falcons' history, that's a tall order.