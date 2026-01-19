Caleb Williams Delivers All-Time Clutch TD Pass to Stun Rams, Force Overtime

Caleb Williams and the Bears will not go down quietly.

Trailing the Rams late in the fourth quarter and facing fourth-and-4, Williams threw one of the most improbable and heroic touchdown passes in NFL playoff history, finding a wide-open Cole Kmet in the end zone for a game-tying touchdown.

Williams dramatically escaped a collapsed pocket, rolling out deep into the backfield before turning and chucking a heave into the end zone. Kmet managed to break free from Cobie Durant and was in the perfect spot for Williams to deliver the equalizing touchdown pass with just 18 seconds left in regulation.

CALEB WILLIAMS YOU ARE RIDICULOUS



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/2zphVCnNbd — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 19, 2026

Chicago converted the extra point and the Rams kneeled out the game to head into overtime, despite having two timeouts in their pocket.

It’s the second week in a row Williams has played hero for the Bears late in a close game. Against the Packers in the wild-card round, Williams provided the game-winning touchdown pass on a late heave to D.J. Moore, which capped off an iconic second-half comeback in which the team scored 25 fourth-quarter points.

He came up clutch again on Sunday, keeping the Bears alive against the Rams with some late magic.

