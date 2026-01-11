Caleb Williams Gives Inspiring Postgame Quote After Leading Wild Comeback vs. Packers
Bears star quarterback Caleb Williams was at the center of a wild second-half comeback as Chicago downed the Packers 31-27 in Saturday night's NFC wild-card game at Soldier Field.
After trailing 21-3 at halftime, the Bears outscored the Packers 28-6 in the second half, with Williams's heroics in the passing game playing a big part in the story.
Notably, trailing 27-16 with 5:28 to go, Williams was flushed from the pocket on fourth-and-8, rolled out to his left and threw a dot across his body to Rome Odunze to keep Chicago's drive alive. It's a throw that you have to see to believe.
The Bears went on to score a touchdown and convert on a two-point conversion to cut the Packers lead to three. After Green Bay kicker Brandon McManus missed a 44-yard field goal with 2:56 to play, Williams led a game-winning touchdown drive that concluded with a 25-yard pass to DJ Moore to give the Bears the lead.
The Bears would hold on defensively, and all Williams could do after the game was praise the collective team effort when speaking with Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung.
"We understand that it's 60 minutes of football," Williams said. "We understand and know who we are. We understand what this means to the city. We understand what this means to the organization. We also understand what this means to us. So you keep going, keep going, keep fighting. And when the clock hits zero, you'll look up and see who wins."
Williams's play, particularly in the second half, was monumental. He finished the game 24-of-48 for 361 yards and two touchdowns to go along with two interceptions. He converted some big time throws when it counted though, and left the field firing up the hometown crowd.
If the 49ers beat the Eagles on Sunday, the Bears will host the Rams at Soldier Field next week. If the Eagles beat the 49ers, the Bears will host the Philadelphia in the divisional round.