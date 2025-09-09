Caleb Williams Painted Nails in Honor of Special Cause for Bears-Vikings
Caleb Williams's 2025 season debut came on Monday Night Football for the Bears against the Vikings. He painted his nails to honor a special cause ahead of the big game.
Williams has painted his nails since his college days at USC. On Monday, he did so again in an effort to call attention to suicide prevention. He painted a purple and turquoise ribbon on the middle finger of his right hand, a symbol for the cause, and on his left hand painted the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline. World Suicide Prevention Day is on September 10.
Williams's habit of painting his nails dates back to high school, and was inspired by his mother, who worked as a nail technician. This time he used the NFL spotlight and his nails to highlight an important cause.
The 23-year-old quarterback is hoping his second NFL season goes better than his first, in which Chicago struggled mightily and so did Williams. Early returns from Monday's start are positive, but Williams clearly is not forgetting the impact he can make off the field.
A quality gesture from the Bears QB.