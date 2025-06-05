Cam Skattebo Struggling to Name NFL Legends Will Make You Feel Incredibly Old
Cam Skattebo is only 23 years old, and that showed when he was faced with the task of naming former NFL players on sight.
During an appearance on the St. Brown Podcast with Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Skattebo struggled to name former NFL players when shown their pictures.
The New York Giants rookie needed a ton of help to name anyone, but seriously struggled with Calvin Johnson, Brett Favre, Golden Tate, Marques Colston, Kam Chancellor and Darren Sproles.
Video is below.
That's a rough look, and will make some of you feel really old.
Skattebo was born in 2002, so he can't be expected to know every NFL player from the time he was really young. But those weren't random names.
The Giants selected Skattebo in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft, coming off the board with the 105th pick. He was an All-American at Arizona State in 2024 after rushing for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns. He'll try and help a Giants offense that ranked 22nd in rushing yards per game (104.9) in 2024.
Hopefully he'll also learn what some of the greats who came before him looked like.