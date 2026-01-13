Cameras Lingered on Aaron Rodgers for What Could Be Final Walk Off NFL Field
Aaron Rodgers may have walked off an NFL field for the final time.
On Monday night, Rodgers and the Steelers were hammered by the Texans 30-6 in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The veteran quarterback couldn’t get Pittsburgh’s offense moving, as Houston’s suffocating defense harassed the 42-year-old all night.
After the game, cameras lingered on the four-time NFL MVP as he walked off the field for what could be the final time.
Cameras continued to follow him after he left the field.
If that is the last time we see Rodgers play an NFL game, he didn’t go out on his best. He completed 17-of-33 passes for 146 yards, with no touchdowns, one interception, and a lost fumble. He was sacked four times, and his final throw was intercepted by Texans safety Calen Bullock and returned 50 yards for a touchdown.
It wasn’t a performance he’ll be happy about, but if he never plays again, there’s no doubt Rodgers will be headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in five years.