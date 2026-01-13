Cameron Heyward, DK Metcalf Hope Aaron Rodgers Returns to Steelers in 2026

The Steelers' decisive 30-6 loss to the Texans in the wild-card round on Monday has ushered four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers's future to the forefront. Rodgers, a pending free agent as his one-year contract with Pittsburgh is set to expire, was non-commital about his potential retirement or return, telling reporters he'd take some time away before making a decision. But two of the Steelers' biggest stars, seven-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf, each addressed Rodgers's future after the disappointing first round playoff exit, expressing their hope that the veteran signal-caller returns in 2026.

“If 8 wants to come back, he's has the right to come back,” Heyward said, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I'd like to see him come back, but I'm not going to make that decision. That's not fair to the Steelers. It's not fair to 8. Have a lot of respect for the organization and Aaron. The dude's earned my respect for what he's been through this year. And he's a hell of a teammate. I'm just very thankful I got to play with that quarterback.”

Metcalf, the talented wideout whose March 2025 acquisition played a big role in the Steelers ultimately signing Rodgers, also made it clear he'd like to be catching passes from Rodgers next season.

“I'm [gonna] let everybody settle down and give him a month or two off,” Metcalf said. “But hopefully he comes back next year.”

Rodgers, who turned 42 on Dec. 2, played well in his first year in Pittsburgh, completing 65.7% of his passes for 3,332 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 16 starts. There were several throws that Rodgers made throughout the year, but particularly in the team's massive playoff-berth clinching Week 18 win over the Ravens, that indicated he still had some mileage left on his right arm.

Rodgers says Steelers' playoff loss won't affect retirement decision

Rodgers had indicated back in the summer that he was “pretty sure” the 2025 season would be his last in the NFL, but was asked if Monday's result had any bearing on such a stance.

"I'm not going to make any emotional decisions."



–Aaron Rodgers when asked about his future. pic.twitter.com/3gU7HNNVC1 — ESPN (@espn) January 13, 2026

“I’m not gonna make any emotional decisions,” Rodgers said. “Disappointed, you know, obviously, it was such a fun year. You know, a lot of adversity, but a lot of fun, been a great year. You know, overall in my life in the last year, and this is, you know, a really good part of that, coming here and being a part of this team. So it’s disappointing to be sitting here with the season over.”

Rodgers declined to say whether he'd like to continue to play for the Steelers, but his respect and admiration for the storied organization was evident.

“I was fortunate to play in an incredible football city for 18 years,” Rodgers said. And I never took it for granted and enjoyed my time there. And this has been a really beautiful backend to that first 18. This is a special place. Got tradition, got excellence, got all-time greats ... There's only a few really special places in the league that have the tradition and the town and the organization, and I'm thankful to have played for 2 of them.”

