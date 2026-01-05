Cardinals Fire Coach Jonathan Gannon After Disappointing 3–14 Season
NFL’s Black Monday continues. The latest coaching move was made by the Cardinals as they parted ways with coach Jonathan Gannon after three seasons, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. The Cardinals later confirmed the news.
Arizona finished with a disappointing 3–14 record this year, putting Gannon’s overall record with the Cardinals at 15–36. This season was injury-ridden for the Cardinals, starting with quarterback Kyler Murray only playing in five games. The Cardinals finished their 2025 season on nine straight losses, which didn't help Gannon's case. Now, the organization will search for a new coach to lead the team in 2026.
“Expectations were high for the Cardinals in 2025, but they were not met, and with that, the team has moved on from Jonathan Gannon has head coach,” the Cardinals’ statement read on Monday.
Owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort will meet with media on Monday to discuss their decision to fire Gannon and also about their plan moving forward.
The 2026 Cardinals could look a lot different as Murray isn’t a lock-in to return to the organization next season. His future is still undetermined.
As for Gannon’s future, he hasn’t popped up as a top head coaching candidate for any of the NFL openings so far. If anything, he could return to being a defensive coordinator as he did with the Eagles before taking the Cardinals job in 2023. We’ll see what the future has in store for Gannon.