10 Players Cardinals Need to Target in Free Agency
Free agency is just a few short weeks away and the Arizona Cardinals are geared up to spend some serious coin on adding stud players to this roster.
The needs on this Cardinals team are evident between the offensive lineman and the defensive line, plus other positions that could stand for an upgrade. This makes intentions clear and targets easy to identify.
That said, this year's free agency pool isn't overly strong at positions of need for Arizona. Still, some of the available players could start day one for the Cardinals and they could also see a nice payday to come play for Arizona.
Naturally, the Cardinals won't be the only teams competing for some of the top players available despite having tons of cap space to work with and potentially more to come depending on cuts. If Arizona is serious on adding top-end guys, they need to be ready to spend some cash.
Below are 10 players I could see the Cardinals targeting as free-agent signings. I have my reasonings for each, plus the teams who they will likely compete with the most for their respective services.
Let's start with the biggest name out there...
Tee Higgins, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bengals
Age/Years in NFL: 26 -- 5 seasons
2024 season: 12 games -- 73 receptions, 911 yards, 10 touchdowns
Career: 70 games -- 330 receptions, 4,495 yards, 34 touchdowns
Accolades: N/A
Why it makes sense for the Cardinals
The Cards' biggest need for the wide receiver position is a deep threat. That often comes in the form of a fast guy who defensive backs struggle to keep pace with. However, it's also simply having a receiver who can separate deep and win 50/50 balls.
That's what Higgins is.
He's nowhere near the fastest guy on the field, but he has good game speed and can break away from anyone. When the ball is up in the air, he typically comes down with it. As far as deep balls go, he's one of the best.
The problem is his price tag will be insanely high, which makes him appear like a luxury add. However, Higgins does fill a need while providing depth, and veteran depth at that, and upgrading the position.
Higgins, Marvin Harrison Jr, and Michael Wilson would be a nasty wide receiver trio.
Potential competitors
New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills
Trey Smith, Interior Offensive Lineman, Kansas City Chiefs
Age/Years in NFL: 25 -- 4 seasons
2024 season: 17 games -- 17 starts
Career: 67 games -- 67 starts
Accolades: 2x Super Bowl Champion, 1x Pro Bowler
Why it makes sense for the Cardinals
Smith is far and away the best offensive lineman on the market in my opinion thanks to his youth and improvement on an annual basis. Despite playing guard, you'll find few players as great as Smith is.
As of now, the only position the Cardinals should feel confident in on the offensive line is Paris Johnson ar left tackle. Every other spot should be an open competition.
That's where Smith comes into play and turns into a plug-and-play guy at right guard. If you're trying to imagine what he brings to the table, think of Mike Iupati.
If you remember how dominant he was and how he upgraded the entire offensive line despite playing inside at guard, then you'll understand where I'm coming from regarding Smith.
Potential competitors
Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks
Josh Sweat, Edge Rusher, Philadelphia Eagles
Age/Years in NFL: 27 -- 7 seasons
2024 season: 16 games -- 41 tackles (27 solo), 8.0 sacks
Career: 104 games -- 237 tackles (148 solo), 43.0 sacks, 7 forced fumbles, 1 interception
Accolades: 1x Super Bowl Champion, 1x Pro Bowler
Why it makes sense for the Cardinals
Sweat has grown into an underrated star at the position and I can't believe how many people are sleeping on him. He's grown from a great rotational guy to a top-end starter throughout his time in Philadelphia. He's likely looking for a new home because of cap constraints. I have a hard time believing the Eagles would be fine with seeing him walk.
Sure, Sweat isn't Myles Garrett or Khalil Mack, but he's still a top player at the edge rusher position. He would come to the desert and become the Cardinals' number-one guy before the ink dried on his contract.
Plus, his best days came with Jonathan Gannon as his defensive coordinator in Philly. It's the perfect match.
Potential competitors
Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Milton Williams, Interior Defensive Lineman, Philadelphia Eagles
Age/Years in NFL: 25 -- 4 seasons
2024 season: 17 games -- 24 tackles (11 solo), 5.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Career: 67 games -- 132 tackles (66 solo), 11.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Accolades: 1x Super Bowl Champion
Why it makes sense for the Cardinals
Upgrading the interior of the defensive line is a must for the Cardinals. Dante Stills looks like a starter and a good pass rusher from the interior, but nobody else should instill confidence in the position. It doesn't matter if you want your big guys to be run stuffers are pass rushers; no one on this roster can do either besides Stills.
Williams was part of an elite trio from the interior with Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis which led to a unit that was arguably the best on an elite defense. The fourth-year man flourished and sometimes looked like the best of the three -- which is insane to think about. He's truly a special player.
Now testing free agency, Williams will be a sneaky good add for someone. The Cardinals would be wise to give Williams a deal no matter how lucrative. Williams becomes a critical part of the defense from day one to the point where it would be difficult to justify rotating him.
I truly believe he would be one of your three best defenders depending on how the rest of free agency goes.
Potential competitors
Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings
Zack Baun, Linebacker, Philadelphia Eagles
Age/Years in NFL: 28 -- 5 seasons
2024 season: 16 games -- 151 tackles (93 solo), 3.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception
Career: 78 games -- 239 tackles (153 solo), 5.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions
Accolades: 1x Super Bowl Champion, 1x Pro Bowler, 1x First-Team All-Pro
Why it makes sense for the Cardinals
Quick note -- I have serious doubts the Eagles let Baun text free agency. Baun is coming off a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season and was one of the team's five best players on either side of the ball.
He'll need to have repeat success after a nothing-career with the Saints before arriving in Philadelphia. This is why I think he'll return whether it's an extension it a franchise tag.
But should he test the waters, the Cardinals should be one of his highest bidders.
Two seasons in and we've seen how important the linebacker play is for Arizona's defense. Kyzir White may be leaving in free agency which would open a massive hole at the position that AZ would be desperately trying to fill. Baun would be the answer and more.
Again, I doubt he's even available... but should he be then the Cards must go all in.
Potential competitors
Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DJ Reed, Cornerback, New York Jets
Age/Years in NFL: 28 -- 7 seasons
2024 season: 14 games -- 64 tackles (52 solo), 11 pass deflections, 1 sack
Career: 101 games -- 414 tackles (326 solo), 6 interceptions, 50 pass deflections, 2 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries
Accolades: N/A
Why it makes sense for the Cardinals
For what it's worth, Reed excels playing in the slot. Of course, that's where Garrett Williams plays and he's not giving up that spot as one of the best emerging players at that spot.
This means Reed would be looking to move outside. The good news, he's played on the boundary before and at a high-level.
Reed has been one of the league's best-kept secrets at corner during his time with the Jets. It's easy to understand why when you remember that he lines up next to Sauce Gardner, perhaps the most beloved corner in the league. It becomes easy to be overshadowed by someone of Gardner's caliber next to him.
But still, Reed is a great cover man and the Cardinals can find a spot for him quickly. The Cards have a rotation outside with Sean Murphy-Bunting, Max Melton, and Starling Thomas. Reed could rotate with them and split time with Williams at nickel corner to become one of the team's most valuable assets in the secondary.
When he gets on the field you are assured of a stellar cover man who will execute his assignment.
Potential competitors
San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings
Dante Fowler, Edge Rusher, Washington Commanders
Age/Years in NFL: 30 -- 10 seasons
2024 season: 17 games -- 39 tackles (25 solo), 10.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception
Career: 142 games -- 279 tackles (192 solo), 55.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, 1 interception
Accolades: N/A
Why it makes sense for the Cardinals
Fowler is going into his 11th season in the pros. Personally, it's crazy to think he's been around that long. Throughout his many stops, he's found success rotational player but broke out last season with the Commanders in a much larger role.
Fowler is likely looking for one last payday as he enters what is perceivably the twilight of his career as a soon-to-be 31-year-old.
The former number three overall pick's production has been up and down. In nine seasons played (missed his whole rookie season with a knee injury), Fowler has 55.5 sacks with two double-digit seasons, but four seasons with four-or-less sacks.
There is some risk here, but his last three seasons between Dallas and Washington have yielded great play and decent production.
Fowler would come to Arizona as their top edge rusher. This could be seen as a good thing considering te season he's coming off of, but we've seen more consistent success as a rotational guy. If the Cardinals bring in Fowler, I'd remain on the side of adding more guys.
That said, Fowler is a great potential signing and may be cheaper than other guys available.
Potential competitors
Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions
Chase Young, Edge Rusher, New Orleans Saints
Age/Years in NFL: 25 -- 5 seasons
2024 season: 17 games -- 31 tackles (21 solo). 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Career: 60 games -- 131 tackles (88 solo), 22 sacks, 7 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries
Accolades: 1x Pro Bowler, 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year
Why it makes sense for the Cardinals
The story of Young's career has been marred with injuries and sneaky good play that isn't backed up with numbers. The former number-two overall pick has 22 sacks in 60 games played (32 starts).
Meanwhile, he's missed 24 games of a possible 84 games... so that's more games missed than career sacks. Not great.
But in the last two seasons, Young has missed just one game between the Commanders and 49ers in 2023 and last season with the Saints where he played every game. Young has compiled 3 sacks in that time frame as a part-time player with just six starts in 33 games.
All of this is to say that Young may not be spectacular, but he's trending up with health and production. His next team could give him a short-term deal that wouldn't cost much. I wouldn't call Young a bargain bin option, but he's a great addition to a team on a budget.
The Cardinals are not on a budget, however, I can envision the team kicking the tires on an excellent talent who turns just 26-years-old in April. If everything works out then the former Defensive Rookie of the Year could be a cornerstone of this defense for years to come, and it would take little investment to find that out.
Potential competitors
Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers
Ronnie Stanley, Offensive Tackle, Baltimore Ravens
Age/Years in NFL: 30 -- 9 seasons
2024 season: 17 games -- 17 starts
Career: 104 games -- 104 starts
Accolades: 2x Pro Bowler, 1x First-Team All-Pro
Why it makes sense for the Cardinals
Like Young, Stanley has struggled with health throughout his nine pro seasons. Stanley has played and started 104 games in that timeframe -- roughly ~12 games per season rounding up. However, he has missed 148 games and played just seven games from 2020 to 2021.
A healthy Stanley is amongst the best in the league, but there's clearly some risk here as he enters his tenth season as a 31-year-old (birthday in March). Is that something the Cardinals should be interested in?
To me, this comes down to price. Stanley played all 17 games last season and 98% of the offensive snaps en route to his second Pro Bowl nod. The season showed that there's still high-level play left in the tank.
I wouldn't fault AZ for at least discussing a signing of Stanley, but there are risks.
Oh, and for anyone who would complain that he and Paris Johnson both play left tackle, remember that the team faced the same dilemma last offseason when they brought in Jonah Williams.
Even taking injuries into account, it was clear that Johnson was always their starting left tackle. And while it's been a long time for Stanley, back to his college days, he has experience at right tackle.
Potential competitors
Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams
Haason Reddick, Edge Rusher, New York Jets
Age/Years in NFL: 30 -- 8 seasons
2024 season: 10 games -- 14 tackles (9 solo), 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
Career: 124 games -- 424 tackles (273 solo), 59 sacks, 18 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries
Accolades: 2x Pro Bowler, 1x Second-Team All-Pro
Why it makes sense for the Cardinals
Ah yes, the former Cardinals' first-round pick and every fan's dream free agent signing. Many would love a reunion with the Temple product who found his calling as a full-time pass rusher in his last season with the Cards before traveling to Carolina and Philadelphia and showing off how great he is.
The Cardinals went from having buyer's remorse to seeing Reddick as the one that got away.
Perhaps now is the time to right the wrongs of the past and bring him home to where it all started.
Reddick turns 31-years-old in September and remains insistent on getting a nice contract extension after spending most of his career on prove-it deals and bargain contracts.
However, he did himself no favors last season by sitting out upon his arrival with the Jets and then finishing the season with one measly sack in 10 games.
Now, Reddick is once again likely in store for a budget contract. Arizona could be his best chance to receive a decent deal considering the cap space available to the Cards, and a reunion with Gannon, who Reddick found the most success with back in Philly, could prime him to rebound his career.
There's dots to connect here between the two parties and a return to the desert would excite fans as much as any other signing on this list.
Potential competitors
Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers