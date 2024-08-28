2025 NFL Mock Draft: Stars Dominate Top Ten
Ladies and gentlemen, we have finally arrived at the 2024 season! It was a long and grueling offseason for both the pros and college, but football is finally back.
To celebrate, we will kick the year off with our first 2025 NFL Draft mock!
Like our way too early 2025 NFL Draft mock from earlier this year, we will be using inversed Super Bowl odds to decide the draft order. There will also be no trading in this mock, as I feel that would be a bit too extreme for our first exercise. The odds I have chosen to use are from FanDuel.
With all that being said, let’s kick off our first mock of the year!
The New England Patriots are now on the clock…
1. New England Patriots (+30,000): James Pearce, Edge Rusher, Tennessee
The Patriots are in a full-blown rebuild and must focus on adding the best players to a roster that needs help everywhere. Pearce is a elite edge defender who will be the odds favorite for the top section if the team picking their doesn’t need a quarterback.
2. Denver Broncos (+25,000): Travis Hunter, Wide Receiver/Cornerback, Colorado
The debate for where Hunter will play at the next level in a full-time role will be very intriguing, but the bottom line is he is a very good football player and has Pro Bowl upside wherever he gets slotted. In Denver, Hunter could either become the top weapon for franchise QB Bo Nix or a Robin to Patrick Surtain’s Batman at cornerback.
3. Carolina Panthers (+25,000): Mykel Williams, Edge Rusher, Georgia
Bryce Young received much needed help this offseason to hopefully help him take a huge step forward after a historically bad rookie season. The job isn’t done for one of the league’s worst rosters, however, and the Panthers will need to make sure they stay trending in the right direction. Williams’ ceiling is as high as anyone else in this draft class and is a perfect replacement for Brian Burns.
4. New York Giants (+15,000): Carson Beck, Quarterback, Georgia
Daniel Jones is certifiably bad, and the Giants will be in for a long season with him under center. They’ll head into next offseason as the team with perhaps the biggest need for a new QB and will likely be looking toward a slept on 2025 class to fix this hole. Beck is a precise passer and looks the part of a franchise signal caller. Placing him onto a team with some pieces like Malik Nabers could help the Giants get back on track.
5. Tennessee Titans (+15,000): Luther Burden III, Wide Receiver, Missouri
The Titans could add another offensive lineman with a first-round pick for a third consecutive year, or they could get an all-world talent at wide receiver and give whoever is under center a true X-receiver. I’m not sure if Will Levis is the guy, but the best way to find out would be to give him Burden to pair with Calvin Ridley in a new look offense. The Titans could take a quarterback if they are picking this high again in 2025, but this feels like a fun “why not” scenario.
6. Washington Commanders (+12,000): Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle, LSU
Jayden Daniels is an elite runner, but he will still need some help in pass protection from time to time. The Commanders offensive line is not ready to keep Daniels upright in the pocket, but they can take a big step forward by adding his former teammate and blindside blocker from when he won a Heisman Trophy.
7. Las Vegas Raiders (+10,000): Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback, Colorado
Sanders isn’t everybody’s cup of tea for a wide assortment of reasons, but he’s a good quarterback who isn’t afraid to test his limits and make big plays. With the right help, Sanders can become a star. The Raiders are rolling with Gardner Minshew and Aidan McConnell this season and if that goes the way we know it will then they’ll be thrilled to add Sanders for next season.
8. New Orleans Saints (+10,000): Quinn Ewers, Quarterback, Texas
Ewers may not live up to his lofty recruiting status out of high school, but he’s still a damn good quarterback and the Saints can’t be picky. If the Saints are picking in the top-10 of the 2025 NFL Draft it likely has a lot to do with their quarterback play. Although the team could decide to draft the best player available here and roll with Spencer Rattler like what the Titans are trying with Will Levis, I am inclined to believe the Saints would be better off getting their guy here.
9. Minnesota Vikings (+8,000): Will Campbell, Cornerback, Michigan
The Vikings will have to wait a year to see if J.J. McCarthy is the answer at quarterback and it will likely lead them to what may be a very long season under Sam Darnold. The only good thing to likely come out of it will be a good draft pick in a defensive-loaded draft class. The Vikings have been looking for a shutdown corner since the prime days of Xavier Rhodes. Campbell is elite in every sense of the phrase and may be the best defensive player in college football this year.
10. Arizona Cardinals (+8,000): Mason Graham, Interior Defensive Lineman, Michigan
Campbell isn’t the only star on that Michigan defense, however, and his teammate, Graham, could be just as dominant as him. Graham was one of the most instrumental players on the Wolverines’ defense for their national championship and is a complete game-wrecker from the defensive interior. The Cardinals don’t have a player on defense with Graham’s upside, making this an easy addition to a young team on the rise.
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6,500): Tetairoa McMillan, Wide Receiver, Arizona
Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are a dynamite combo at receiver, but the latter is in the final year of his deal and the Buccaneers would be better off finding a younger, cheaper replacement. McMillan is a near-clone of when Evans was coming out of Texas A&M with his size, speed, and play-making ability. Having T-Mac learn under one of the greats is a dream come true.
12. Indianapolis Colts (+5,500): Colston Loveland, Tight End, Michigan
The Colts were all in on Brock Bowers before they were unable to make a move to acquire him work out. The Colts won’t mind waiting a year for Loveland, who is being championed as the rightful heir to TE1 now that Bowers is in the pros.
13. Seattle Seahawks (+5,500): Kelvin Banks, Offensive Tackle, Texas
Charles Cross and Abe Lucas haven’t been able to achieve their potential due to injury or just not playing to their billing and the Seahawks have a blue chip-caliber tackle available here with Banks. A quarterback like Conner Weigman or Jalen Milroe may be tempting, but I believe in Geno Smith to get the job done for at least another year while the team builds a new identity under Mike Macdonald.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5,000): Conner Weigman, Quarterback, Texas A&M
The Steelers are about to learn the hard way that “when you have two quarterbacks you really have none.” Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are fun lottery tickets, but we know what they are at this point. Pittsburgh needs to hit the reset button on the quarterback position and draft someone with upside unlike when they selected Kenny Pickett a few years back. Weigman is all potential while we wait to see him play a full season, but that potential could make him the overall QB1 when it’s all said and done.
15. Jacksonville Jaguars (+4,500): Benjamin Morrison, Cornerback, Notre Dame
The Jaguars defense has several quality players, but they don’t have many true cornerstones besides Joshua Hines-Allen. Morrison can be the Jags’ ace cornerback and give some validity to a secondary that needs a captain. Morrison has all the ball skills you need from the position and is an easy slot-and-play.
16. Los Angeles Chargers (+4,000): Nic Scourton, Edge Rusher, Texas A&M
The Chargers need to undergo a youth movement, and the defensive side of the football needs new blood. Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack are both on the older side of the spectrum and their futures in LA feel bleak. Scourton took the nation by storm last season at Purdue and if he can keep it going in College Station, he’ll have a chance to hear his name called significantly higher next spring.
17. Chicago Bears (+3,500): Jonah Savaiinaea, Interior Offensive Lineman, Arizona
The Bears have their sights on competing immediately while Caleb Williams is on his rookie contract. The best way they can do that is to always keep him upright. Savaiinaea has upside at tackle but could be a day one Pro Bowler inside at guard. Wherever he ends up being slotted, the Bears will be happy to set-it and forget-it with Savaiinaea.
18. Cleveland Browns (+3,500): Abdul Carter, Edge Rusher, Penn State
Myles Garrett needs a true running mate across from him to terrorize opponents and Za’Darius Smith is nothing more than a placeholder for that position. Carter is seriously wicked now that he’s expected to be a full-time pass rusher, and another big season could make him one of the standouts in what appears to be a deep pass rushing class.
19. Los Angeles Rams (+3,000): Emery Jones, Offensive Tackle, LSU
The Rams offensive line is patchwork and needs a legitimate cornerstone. Jones was a monster at right tackle for LSU last year and is receiving love as the draft’s best tackle regardless of where he lines up at the next level.
20. Atlanta Falcons (+2,600): Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
Drake London could be exactly what the Falcons hoped he’d be when they drafted him eighth overall in 2022, but they still need someone next to him to help open the rest of the offense. Egbuka was hurt for much of last season and decided to return to Columbus for one more year to prove he’s still a first-round caliber player. At worst, Egbuka is a terrific WR2 in an offense and that’s exactly what he’d be asked to be in Atlanta.
21. Miami Dolphins (+2,200): Deone Walker, Interior Defensive Lineman, Kentucky
The Dolphins signed Calais Campbell as a one-year band aid to replace Christian Wilkins. They’ll need to find his replacement sooner rather than later and Walker is a great option to do just that. The 345-lbs. defensive tackle recorded 7.5 sacks last season and looks like the next Dexter Lawrence.
22. Green Bay Packers (+1,800): Denzel Burke, Cornerback, Ohio State
The Packers have a type with their DBs, and Burke checks the boxes with his length and play style. Jaire Alexander is another year older, and the Pack have yet to find a true partner in crime to line up across from him to match a defense that has a lot of young talent. Burke rebounded in 2023 after a down 2022 season but decided he could play even better with one more year at DBU.
23. New York Jets (+1,800): Tacario Davis, Cornerback, Arizona
If you’re a fan of enormous DBs then Davis is your guy. The 6’4 corner broke up 15 passes last season for the Wildcats and will look to prove his efforts were no fluke now that his teammate, Ephesians Prysock, has transferred out. If Davis can sow some ball skills to go with the unteachable size, he will turn into one of the more intriguing players in the draft process.
24. Dallas Cowboys (+1,800): Ollie Gordon II, Running Back, Oklahoma State
The Cowboys are playing hard and loose right now when it comes to contract negotiations and the future of Dak Prescott in Dallas is uncertain. Working under the assumption that he will return past 2024, the team has got to get a legitimate running back to keep this offense balanced and it doesn’t get much better than Gordon. The reigning Doak Walker Award winner enters this year with Heisman hopes and his ability to break off a big play on any touch makes him a special talent.
25. Buffalo Bills (+1,700): Malaki Starks, Safety, Georgia
It’s a changing at the guard at safety for the Bills now that long-time starters Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde are gone. The Bills will happily take Starks at this point in the draft to once again give them a true difference-maker at the position. Starks has been a star on this Georgia defense since he was a freshman and it’s only likely that his third season in Athens will be his best yet.
26. Cincinnati Bengals (+1,500): Evan Stewart, Wide Receiver, Oregon
Tee Higgins is back for 2024 but the odds of him returning beyond this year are slim to none. Instead, the Bengals need to get younger and cheaper with the impending contract extension for Ja’Marr Chase hanging overhead. Stewart was the top receiver recruit from the 2022 class but hasn’t reached his ceiling to date. He can easily arrive now that he’s in Oregon and will be featured in an offense that has no shortage of weapons.
27. Houston Texans (+1,500): Harold Perkins, Edge Rusher/Linebacker, LSU
For my money’s worth, Perkins is one of the ten if not five best players in the 2025 NFL Draft class, but his lack of position will cause him to slide down boards as a tweener linebacker. Perkins is a beastly edge rusher, but he doesn’t have the desired size for a full-time role at 6’1 and 225-lbs. Regardless, I’ll place complete trust in DeMeco Ryans to create a role for Perkins in his Texans’ defense that will allow him to be a legitimate Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate.
28. Philadelphia Eagles (+1,300): Tyler Booker, Interior Offensive Lineman, Alabama
The Eagles’ offensive line will look quite different this year now that future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce has officially hung up the cleats. Although they have their heir apparent with Cam Jurgens ready to go, they still need more work done to continue being one of the league’s finest. Booker may get looks at tackle at the next level, but he’s a phenomenal interior prospect.
29. Detroit Lions (+1,200): Tez Johnson, Wide Receiver, Oregon
Jameson Williams will have to prove this season that he was worth the expense the Lions paid to move up and acquire his services. But even if he does play well, the Lions could stand for an upgrade a receiver to help Amon-Ra St. Brown. Johnson looks like a perfect fit for the slot at the next level and his big-play ability will win him fans early in his career.
30. Baltimore Ravens (+1,100): Trey Moore, Edge Rusher, Texas
The Ravens have found a way to generate a pass rush without having a true ace rusher, but that shouldn’t stop them from taking a shot on Moore at the end of the first. Moore posted 14 sacks last season with UTSA and will be looking to take his production to the next level now at Texas. Another year of production could get Moore’s name called much earlier than 30 playing for a team with national title hopes.
31. San Francisco 49ers (+600): Aireontae Ersery, Offensive Tackle, Minnesota
The 49ers must start investing into their offensive line with more expensive capital especially if Trent Williams isn’t in the team’s future. Ersery is a massive 6’6 and 330-lbs. machine who looks like he is only going to get better and better with more reps.
32. Kansas City Chiefs (+550): Walter Nolen, Interior Defensive Lineman, Ole Miss
What do you get for a team who doesn’t have any glaring weaknesses? The Chiefs have a future Hall of Fame defensive tackle in Chris Jones locked into a fat new deal, but next to him are replaceable players. Nolen is the former top recruit from the 2022 class and would be a wonderful fit next to Jones to create a stupidly stout front.