3 Cardinals Who Can Flip the Script vs 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road this weekend to open NFC West division play. Arizona managed to sweep San Francisco last season, but things have changed since then.
Unfortunately for both teams, some of those changes have been held back or delayed due to injuries. This game won't see either team at full strength, and it will force both teams to use their other resources to win the game.
For some, that's asking their depth to stand out, while others will be asked to be even better than they have been.
For the Cardinals to stay undefeated and leave the Bay Area 3-0, they will need several key performances to go their way. We all know that it starts with Kyler Murray, but that's the case every week.
Rather, the Cardinals will need some other guys to help carry them to victory.
The following three players are pivotal for the Cardinals to win. Call them X-factors if you will, because the way they perform could easily decide which way this game falls.
Paris Johnson Jr.
*Johnson is questionable entering Sunday*
Quick question -- What's the Cardinals' plan to slow down the 49ers pass rush? Yes, Nick Bosa is the heart and soul of it, but what about Bryce Huff, who is enjoying an early season renaissance, or rookie Mykel Williams? That's perhaps the biggest question facing the team right now, and offensive line play hasn't exactly been the strong suit for the Cardinals this year.
We at least know that Johnson is reliable at left tackle, and he'll be tasked with facing these three as they rotate around the front to give Arizona different looks. Johnson has been an elite pass protector this season, and he'll have to stay on his A-game to make sure the Cardinals' offense, especially through the air, stays on track.
Josh Sweat
On the flip side of things, the Cardinals need to dial up their pass rush and keep the 49ers' offense off balance. San Francisco is already working with their backup quarterback, Mac Jones, but even with him coming off a great game against the Saints, he has plenty to prove.
Offensive line play hasn't been great for the 49ers in quite some time, but they still have Trent Williams holding it down on the left side. The Cardinals will need their prized free agent signing Josh Sweat to turn up the heat in this game. He's been excellent in dialing up pressure so far, and he'll be counted on to make sure the Niners don't get rolling offensively.
Kei'Trel Clark
With Garrett Williams out for the foreseeable future due to injury, Clark will get the first shot at securing the nickel position for the time being. Clark has been up-and-down throughout his career, but this is his chance to prove he's earned his spot on the roster for his play and not the circumstances of the position.
Wide receiver is an interesting position for the 49ers, but Ricky Pearsall will mix things up and keep Arizona honest. Kendrick Bourne and Marquez Valdes-Scantling also provide their own challenges for a banged-up Cardinals defense. No matter what the injury report looks like for the team headed into the game, the Cardinals will need Clark to step up big-time.