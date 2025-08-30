All Cardinals

3 Defensive College Prospects Cardinals Must Watch

The Arizona Cardinals would be wise to monitor these players.

Sam Dehring

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
It’s hard to believe it, but man doesn’t it feel good to say - college football is officially back!

A few weeks ago, we took a closer look at three offensive players the Arizona Cardinals should keep on the radar for the 2026 draft.

Now, let’s take a look at three defensive players.

T.J. Parker: DL/EDGE - Clemson

Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the 2024 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Cardinals were in the bottom half of the league last year in pass defense, ranking 21st, averaging 126.4 yards per game given up. T.J. Parker is just one of several talented defensive prospects for Clemson. You could certainly argue that he makes the case to be one of the best edges in this class behind Dylan Stewart.

If there’s one thing Parker excels at, it’s getting to the quarterback, tallying up 11 sacks on the season in 2024, which ranked 9th in the nation. At this rate, it’s likely Parker could be a first round selection. If that’s the case, the Cardinals should definitely consider a guy like him.

Malik Muhammad: CB/Texas

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Is Malik Muhammad a guy who could sneak his way into the first round? Maybe. What could his value be there in the second round? Absolutely. The best part about him is his versatility. You could throw him in the nickel, corner or even safety. Last season, he played in 303 covered snaps and only allowed one touchdown. He’s been nothing but consistent since becoming a Texas Longhorn.

His potential is definitely there, and if he has another impressive season, he could find his way in the first round in 2026, and the Cardinals should consider him. 

Rueben Bain Jr.: DL/EDGE - Miami

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a tackle against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As mentioned before, the Cardinals need help getting to the quarterback, ranking in the bottom half of the league last season.

Bain’s stats don’t necessarily jump up at you. He was sidelined with a calf injury for a few games in 2024, which definitely hurt his draft stock. He racked up 7.5 sacks in 2023. The potential is certainly there, and he’s a guide to watch as we head into the college football season. 

Overall, the Cardinals certainly have some holes and some critical spots on the defensive side of the ball.

With college football officially back, those three names are a few of several you should keep on your radar for the upcoming 2025 college football season.

