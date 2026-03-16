NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Experts Predict Cardinals’ Pick After Free Agency

The dust is beginning to settle on the Arizona Cardinals' free agency frenzy, and while there's surely some moves still to be made, Arizona's next big acquisitions will come a bit later in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals own all seven picks, though none shine greater than the third overall selection in the first round. While Fernando Mendoza might not be walking through those doors, Arizona still has the opportunity to draft a game-changer.

As of now, here's what experts are predicting the Cardinals will do when they're on the clock:

PFF: Reuben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF: "If the draft shakes out this way, then the Cardinals would have their choice of the class' top defensive players. Pass rusher remains their most glaring need, and that's where Rueben Bain Jr. comes in.

"Bain's monstrous 2025 campaign included a 23.5% PFF pass-rush win rate, the top mark among draft-eligible Power Four edge defenders. He also brings the versatility to move inside as an interior rusher in certain situations."

Our take: It's unlikely a team jumps to second overall to take Jeremiyah Love, though Bain could still be the pick based off his production in getting to the quarterback. There's a lot made about Bain's short arm measurements, and those concerns are fair, though if he's anything close to the prospect people believe he can build himself into — we're going to feel very silly about those concerns.

SI.com: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Justin Melo: "The Arizona Cardinals were considered a potential Jeremiyah Love landing spot, but they retained James Conner and signed Tyler Allgeier as well. New head coach Mike LaFleur will want to raise the floor of his offense, given that Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew are short-term solutions at quarterback. Supporting those running backs by drafting an offensive lineman like Francis Mauigoa would be a good plan. Mauigoa is a high-floor prospect with terrific play strength."

Our take: Taking an offensive tackle high has scared some people, though if the Cardinals land a perfect anchor opposite of Paris Johnson Jr. — who will remember where he was taken? Arizona's offensive line still lacks starting caliber at all five spots, and Mauigoa projects as a player who can start right away at right tackle.

USA Today: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nate Davis: "They've added a lot of players, though primarily on offense. But with a major question at quarterback following Kyler Murray’s departure, Arizona is the proverbial team that could be at least a year away from being a year away − and maybe even two years away from being a year away. Yet if there was a quarterback worthy of the No. 3 overall pick ... then the Jets would have taken him at No. 2.

"And that means Arizona GM Monti Ossenfort, who traded out of the opportunity to take future All-Pro DE Will Anderson Jr. in 2023, probably needs to be in the business of accumulating blue-chip players – and Reese projects as one. The Micah Parsons comparisons are obviously premature, but Reese, who turns 21 in August, has plenty of time to develop into a full-time pass rusher and maybe justify the comp one day. And getting to the quarterback is especially important in the NFC West, where the Cards are looking way up at their competition right now."

Our take: Reese is perhaps one of the more polarizing prospects in this class thanks to his versatility and lack of true identity as a player. Is he a pass rusher? Inside linebacker? Cardinals fans were previously burned by similar-hyped prospects in Zaven Collins/Isaiah Simmons, but Reese is a completely different prototype.