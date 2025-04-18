3 Surprise Players Cardinals Could Draft
There are plenty of wildcards in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Arizona Cardinals may be one of them.
Picking at 16 overall with needs across the board ranging from new starters to providing depth, the Cardinals could go a number of directions and give fans the excitement everyone hopes for.
Cardinals fans specifically know who they want and it’s likely the team has a good idea as well… But we could still be in for shake up.
For my money’s worth, there are three potential selections I believe would change what we think we know about this team more than any. As you can probably guess, these players aren’t necessarily filling the largest needs for this team, but still makes some sense.
I want to start us off with a bang, and a pick that would leave my jaw on the ground.
Emeka Egbuka
I think drafting a receiver in the first round would be a complete surprise in itself. And to be honest, there’s a chance the Cardinals could have their pick of the litter from the class.
But something tells me Egbuka could have a little bit more value for this front office.
Let’s start with the obvious, and quite frankly laziest, link between the two. The front office has spent a first-round pick on an Ohio State product in each of the last two seasons. We know that it’s a program Arizona likes to look at.
And then, of course we have the connection Between Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr., who were recruited together by the Buckeyes.
But even with all that being said, Egbuka does have an argument to be the pick. Arizona needs help at wide receiver and more specifically someone with creativity after the catch. That’s precisely what Egbuka is, so if Arizona is intent on rounding out the room, this pairing is possible.
Josh Simmons
Did you think we were done talking about Ohio State players? Don’t be silly.
I am a huge fan of Simmons with the stipulation that he continues his growth playing left tackle. Considering the Cardin als already have Paris Johnson Jr. holding down that spot it makes slotting Simmons here a little more awkward.
But the Cardinals could still make it work even with Johnson at the blindside because of the vast amount of versatility and experience Simmons already has on his résumé. Simmons started his career at San Diego State playing guard and eventually right tackle. Last year he moved to left tackle looked great before injury.
We know he has a track record of playing several spots and playing them at a high-level. This could be incredibly attractive to Arizona and lead them to making him the pick at 16 to help round out the offensive line.
Jahdae Barron
Speaking of prospects I’m a huge fan of, Barron is the type of defender that every team could use and find a spot for. The Cardinals are no different.
During his time as a Longhorn, Barron played safety, nickel, and outside corner, the latter of which he played last season. Coincidentally, last season was his coming out party, and it has many excited for his prospects to continue playing and growing outside at the next level.
There are some who worry about his slender frame and if he’ll be able to matchup with bigger, stronger receivers. It’s a legitimate question, but the development in his technique along with his instincts still makes him a threat outside regardless.
If Barron continues training up the way he has then he will quickly find a home in the pros. The Cardinals would love a versatile player like Barron, who has the upside to be their ace outside corner. Barron is not a gamble in the least, but it would be an interesting selection, depending on who else is on the board.