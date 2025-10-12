3 Ways Cardinals Can Upset Colts
Any hopes for the Arizona Cardinals to fulfill their playoff dreams this offseason could very well come down to their road trip against the Indianapolis Colts.
Arizona has dropped three straight, and Indianapolis is playing really good football. After that, the Cardinals face the Packers and the Cowboys. The Cardinals need a shot in the arm to get back on track, or they could be 2-6 before the schedule reaches its peak difficulty.
All this isn't to say the Cardinals are helpless against the Colts. Indianapolis's 4-1 start to the year isn't a fluke, but they have warts that can be exposed. As long as they've done their homework, the Cardinals can find ways to beat the Colts and get the win they need to turn the ship around.
To get that win, they need a blueprint.
It all starts with a simple task... but one that will be among the most difficult tasks they've seen all year.
Contain Jonathan Taylor
Good luck.
However, in all seriousness, there is absolutely no way the Cardinals can afford to let Taylor get going. He's been one of, if not the best, running backs in the league this season, and he's one of its best big-play makers. If he gets going, this game will be over before halftime.
Arizona's run defense is pretty dang good this year (8th best in the league), so they'll have to be at their best. I do think the Cardinals can keep Taylor in check, but stopping him will be one of the hardest tasks they've had all season.
Don't forget about the rest of the offense
As great as Taylor has been, he's been complemented by the guys around him to make his life that much easier. Shane Steichen has brought out the best in Daniel Jones, who has played some MVP-level football this year.
His top receiver, Michael Pittman Jr., has been reliable and his go-to receiver in the end zone. Tight end Tyler Warren has played as well as any tight end in the league, regardless of experience. Those form a deadly trio for Jones, and it's given the Colts a high-powered offense to outpace their opponents.
Even beyond those three plus Jones, guys like Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Adonai Mitchell are players who can make game-changing plays. Taylor remains Arizona's top priority -- without question -- but they can't afford to make that their only focus, or they will get crushed across the field.
Get the ball out fast and keep the Colts out of the backfield
You want to know the best way to win football games? Don't give up a million-and-a-half negative plays every game. For every big play the Cardinals offense makes, there are two bad ones that set the team backwards... sometimes on the same drive.
Well, not only does that need to stop for the final 12 games of the year, but it needs to stop immediately -- as in the opening drive of the game.
The best way Arizona can do this is to get the ball out quickly. It seems reasonable to imagine the Cardinals will once again struggle to run the football, so they will have to move the ball through the air. That becomes even more true if they get behind on the scoreboard fast.
So, rather than having Jacoby Brissett sit back to pass, the Cardinals need to lean into the quick-strike passing game. West Coast offense on steroids and 15 energy drinks with two shots of adrenaline is how this offense needs to work.