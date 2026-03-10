Grades: Cardinals Sign QB Gardner Minshew

The Arizona Cardinals move into the future with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew as their respective quarterbacks for the 2026 season.

While Brissett was already under contract, Minshew was just reportedly signed today to a one-year deal to serve as a back-up to Brissett.

While Arizona reportedly wanted Jimmy Garoppolo, they're forced to settle for Minshew.

How does the move grade out?

Instantly Grading Gardner Minshew Move

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Minshew is a veteran quarterback with plenty of starting experience, playing at high enough levels to earn a Pro Bowl nod a few years ago. However, he's clearly more suited to be a backup which has been the case for most of his career.

The actual grading of Minshew doesn't come for his talents as a player, but rather his role: Arizona's not bringing him in to start. He's here to be the No. 2 option behind Jacoby Brissett while providing some healthy competition in the process.

The Cardinals, clearly with this move, are bypassing the 2026 quarterback market (save for maybe Ty Simpson in the draft) and looking towards the future as Minshew and Brissett are both currently on one-year deals now.

From a quarterback perspective, there's obviously a lot to be desired with Minshew. He's turnover prone (19 interceptions combined his last two years starting) and is known to take sacks due to poor pocket sense.

However, he's also provided a handful of exciting plays under center, too. It's a roller coaster ride with Minshew, and part of why he's faded into backup territory is his inconsistency to stabilize the highs and lows.

Minshew will turn 30 this offseason and is listed at 6-1, 225 lbs. That's a slightly smaller frame than some of Ossenfort's past quarterback adds through the draft or free agency, but still workable nonetheless.

Final Verdict

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Like we stated earlier, this is being graded on a curve. Had Minshew been projected as a starter, this would be a lot uglier and volatile.

Given the contract (just one year) and veteran experience, Minshew is giving the Cardinals exactly what they wanted after missing out on Willis and Garoppolo: A seasoned passer to act as a break-in-glass emergency.

For that, we're giving this grade a C. It doesn't grade higher because Minshew is obviously limited while it doesn't grade lower because there's no expectations landing in the desert.

C is just doing enough to satisfy a passing grade, and that's precisely what the Cardinals did here. Mission complete, even if it's not desirable.