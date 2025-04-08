5 Cardinals Draft Prospects Who Could Win DPOY
The 2025 NFL Draft is loaded with defensive talent at all three levels of the field and the Arizona Cardinals are among the teams who need to take the most advantage of the class.
The Cardinals collapsed late last season after a hot start to the year and the defense was a contributor to that. Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis can get the most out of their personnel, but they need upgrades.
Free agency was a strong start, but now it's time to get young. With several directions to go in this draft, there are numerous future defensive stars up for grabs.
Perhaps one of them could win Defensive Rookie of the Year.
A short list of prospects linked the most consistently with the Cardinals and why they could have a case to win the award:
Mike Green
I'm on record that Green would be my pick to lead all rookies in sacks regardless of where they end up. The Marshall product paced the nation in that department last season and even in a stacked edge rushing draft class, I believe in Green to stack those numbers the quickest.
That's not to say I believe he'll be the best all-around edge rusher out the gate, but I do feel he's the most prepared to bring down the quarterback.
If there's anything that we've learned over the years it's that fans and media members love high sack numbers. It feels as though the annual Defensive Player of the Year award is handed out to that season's sack leader. At worst, it gives you a great foundation to begin your argument.
If Green is able to come out and post the sack numbers I think he can then he'll be an instant betting favorite for the award.
Will Johnson
There is suddenly a ton of smoke surrounding Johnson finding his way to the desert and it's undoubtedly an intriguing scenario. We know the Cards have a deep room or cornerbacks with some who may be on the verge of a breakout (hello, Garrett Williams).
Of course, no one in the room is as talented as Johnson is -- certainly not among the guys playing the perimeter of the field.
What makes Johnson so special are his instincts and ball skills. Johnson is an incredibly smart cover man who can mirror-and-match his assignment. He puts fear into quarterbacks to throw his way and if they do, he has the ability to cause turnovers... he also owns some real estate in the end zone.
Johnson could start the season rotating with the guys with years of playing time under their belt, but someone as talented as him won't be off the field long. He's got the potential to seize the top dawg spot out the gate, and turnovers and pass breakups will get the attention of the league.
Jalon Walker
I've described Walker many times as a near "perfect fit" for this Cardinals defense thanks to all of his versatility. In a defense that does its best work when guys can complete multiple assignments, Walker is the jack of all trades.
A former linebacker recruit, Walker broke out as a pass rusher this past season with Georgia. He posted 6.5 sacks in what was originally a test experiment off the edge. Walker is now projected to move to the edge rushing spot full-time in the pros.
I am a fan of this position switch, but I also love the many different ways this coaching staff could use Walker. It is important to remember the cautionary tale of what the franchise did with Haason Reddick with the same logic, but I think Walker is much more ready to inherit a pass rushing role as a rookie than Reddick was.
Plus, if Walker has the career that he had then everyone is happy and Arizona gets their redemption!
Jihaad Campbell
Campbell will be a top DROY candidate wherever he ends up. After all, playing linebacker will open up tons of opportunities to stuff the box score with tackle numbers, sacks, and turnovers.
The former five-star pass rusher's move inside to linebacker was quite a success and skyrocketed his draft stock into day one. Campbell's new fit was a quick process and feels as though there's still room to improve.
The Cardinals linebacker room is wide open as they likely take a committee approach to the group. Campbell could quickly prove to be a player that's hard to justify taking off the field. In a defense that can be friendly for production at the linebacker spot, Campbell could post some nasty numbers out the gate.
Jack Sawyer
Sawyer is unlikely to be a day one pick, but that doesn't mean he won't have good odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.
The longtime Ohio State standout became a program legend with a CFP Championship run that Sawyer played a pivotal role in. There are some questions about how he will translate to the next level, but it's undeniable that he's a playmaker.
With the right coaching and system, Sawyer could find success equivalent to his colleagues drafted several picks before him.
I've said many times that a marriage between Sawyer and the Cardinals would be amongst my favorite scenarios for this draft class. Should the two link up, I'm not counting Sawyer out in my DROY race no matter what round he's drafted in.