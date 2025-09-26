All Cardinals

5 Reasons Why Cardinals Lost to Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals just can't hang on when it matters.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Well, that was a tough way to go out.

The Arizona Cardinals move to 2-2 on the season after the Seattle Seahawks kicked a game-winning field goal in the final seconds to secure the victory on Thursday Night Football.

The first half was tough to watch. But the Cardinals were a whole new team in the second half.

Let’s take a look at the key factors that ultimately led to the Cardinals losing 23-20 to the Seahawks.

Cardinals’ Run Defense

Sure, the second half was much different. But they were down 14-3 at the half, and one of the reasons for that was not making big stops on the run.

It’s tough because the Cardinals are still dealing with those lingering injuries. They gave up 155 rushing yards, including a touchdown from Zach Charbonnet.

The injuries don’t help. But they need other guys to step up. 

4-Quarter Football

If there is one word to describe the first half of this game, it’s putrid. However, whatever was said at halftime in the locker room, it nearly worked. The Cardinals brought themselves back in this game, despite falling in the final seconds.

If the Cardinals have played like that the entire game, there’s a great chance they could’ve walked away with a win in this one.

Offensive Mistakes

There really weren’t any big plays on the offensive side for the Cardinals in the first half. A lot of it was interceptions, dropped passes and really struggling overall to move the ball.

The second half was much different, as the Cardinals really found their groove. Arizona needs to find ways to take advantage early and not make costly mistakes.

Offensive Line

Kyler Murray struggled in the first half. But in his defense, he barely had any time to throw the ball. He was sacked six times throughout the entire game.

That’s a problem.

They’re not the strongest compared to the rest of the league up front, but we’ve seen how good they can be. They just need to be more consistent.

Cardinals' Run Game

James Conner was one of the key leaders on this team. Losing him to a season-ending foot injury is definitely a tough blow for the Cardinals.

That means it’s Trey Benson’s time to step up.

He had a few good runs throughout the game. But the Cardinals are going to need more than just Benson making those big plays. He will be a guy to watch on the Cardinals‘ offense over these next few weeks to see how he develops into the number one guy. 

Overall, the Cardinals were a much more productive team in the second half, really playing complementary football. They’ll be back home next week to take on the Tennessee Titans.

Published
