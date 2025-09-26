Primetime Lights Too Bright for Arizona Cardinals
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals were 0-4 against the Seattle Seahawks entering tonight's Thursday Night Football battle.
Same old song and dance.
The primetime lights were too bright for Jonathan Gannon's squad in their 23-20 loss in Week 4.
The Cardinals are now 2-2 on the season with both losses coming within the NFC West.
Arizona - to their credit - clawed their way back from a two-possession deficit in the fourth quarter, nearly forcing overtime before a game-winning kick was needed from Seattle.
Here's how action unfolded at State Farm Stadium:
First Quarter
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' offense held first possession - though just one first down was gained before punter Blake Gillikin was called upon.
Facing a fourth-and-short on their opening possession, Sam Darnold and co. were stopped short - giving Arizona excellent field position for their second drive.
Murray nearly gave the ball back a few plays later, throwing an interception before the Cardinals forced a fumble and recovered possession back. Arizona eventually settled for a Chad Ryland 33-yard field goal to go up 3-0.
AZ 3, SEA 0
Seattle's ground game found their footing on the ensuing possession - though it was AJ Barner who found the end zone first, scorching past a flat-footed Akeem Davis-Gaither for what was an easy completion for six.
SEA 7, AZ 3
Second Quarter
After swapping punts to begin the second quarter, the game nearly was turned on its head following an ugly interception, which came off a Marvin Harrison Jr. bobble.
READ: Social Media Rips Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Seahawks were nearly in field goal range before a Kenneth Walker taunting penalty booted them out, forcing a third punt on the quarter.
Arizona's offense again sputtered before Seattle pieced together a seven-play, 74-yard touchdown drive capped by a short Zach Charbonnet rush.
The Cardinals couldn't get anything going on their final possession of the first half and were boo'd entering the locker room.
Third Quarter
The Seahawks retained possession to begin the second half and added three points after a ten-play drive.
SEA 17, AZ 3
Arizona found some momentum on their second offensive drive, seeing Ryland boot home a 57-yard field goal to draw Seattle's deficit closer.
SEA 17, AZ 6
Fourth Quarter
The Seahawks initially thought they put the dagger in tonight's contest with a second Charbonnet touchdown before a holding call negated the score, eventually forcing another Josh Myers field goal - still keeping the game at two possessions.
SEA 20, AZ 6
A glimmer of hope was produced by the Cardinals' offense, finally piecing together a touchdown drive with Harrison (an unlikely hero to this point) making a great catch in the end zone to make it a one-score game with 5:50 remaining.
SEA 20, AZ 13
After a clutch third-down throw by Sam Darnold down the right sideline to extend Seattle's drive, the Seahawks were forced to attempt a 53-yard field goal, which was pushed wide right.
The Cardinals gained possession with 3:16 remaining, needing a touchdown and extra point to send things to overtime.
Michael Wilson helped keep hopes alive with an incredible one-handed catch on a fourth-and-medium.
With another Harrison catch down the sideline, the Cardinals found themselves in first-and-goal territory with under a minute remaining.
With 28 seconds left, Emari Demercado was found in the end zone to knot things up.
AZ 20, SEA 20
The following kickoff was short of the target zone, handing the Seahawks possession at their own 40-yard line.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba was found down the left sideline with 18 seconds left to put Seattle in field goal position.
Myers' 52-yard kick was good, and Seahawks won at the buzzer.