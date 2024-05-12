Analyst: Cardinals Improved Most in NFC West
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are finishing up rookie minicamp this weekend as the offseason moves forward and progresses closer to actual football.
It's been another strong offseason under the guidance of general manager Monti Ossenfort, who hopes to have collected enough talent to improve on the team's previous 4-13 record.
Bleacher Report certainly believes so, dubbing the Cardinals as the most improved team out in the NFC West:
"Although the Arizona Cardinals lost No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown in free agency and traded fellow wideout Rondale Moore to the Falcons, they bolstered their pass-catching corps in the draft by adding B/R's top-ranked prospect in Marvin Harrison Jr. The Cardinals also landed potential high-impact rookies in defensive lineman Darius Robinson, cornerback Max Melton, tight end Tip Reiman and left guard Isaiah Adams," wrote Ryan Fowler.
"In free agency, the Cardinals also added offensive tackle Jonah Williams to pair with Paris Johnson Jr. Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting could provide plenty of value on defense.
"The Cardinals added impact playmakers on both sides of the ball this offseason, which makes them the NFC West's biggest winner."
Arizona did their best to bolster both sides of the ball, and while their offense didn't receive upgrades at every single spot, the Cardinals added some premium talent at position groups with a healthy Kyler Murray ready to rock and roll while much of the money and capital was spent targeting weak spots on defense.
It will be another tough NFC West outing this season for the Cardinals, as every team besides Arizona finished with a record above .500 in 2023.
If things go to plan in the desert, the Cardinals could be in that company, too.