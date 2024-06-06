Analyst: Budda Baker Must Deliver for Cardinals
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is entering the final year of his contract in the desert, and one NFL.com analyst is labeling 2024 as a make-or-break season for the All-Pro safety.
"This one is all about the money. Baker remains the same consistent player on the back end of Arizona’s defense, and although he earned another Pro Bowl nod in 2023, he flew under the radar due to the team’s general irrelevance in its first season under Jonathan Gannon," wrote Nick Shook.
"This year matters more because, after digging in in an attempt to secure a long-term deal a year ago, all Baker received was a revised pact that added bonuses and incentives. This is a contract year for the 28-year-old Baker , who is in the best window to capitalize on his earning power before it slowly starts to diminish with the passage of time.
"The Cardinals should have the money to pay him next year, but does he fit in their plans, or is a deal elsewhere more likely? And ultimately, will Baker prove he’s worthy of being a top free agent in 2025? We’ll find out in 2024."
As Shook alluded to, the Cardinals re-worked Baker's deal last offseason to throw him some guaranteed money, but did not add any years to his contract.
As of now, Baker is set to hit free agency after the 2024 season. Is Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort willing to wait and revisit talks after the year is over?
Baker met with reporters earlier this week and said he isn't worried about getting a new deal.
"Me personally, my mindset is the same each and every year. A lot of people think about the money. Some players might think, 'Oh, contract year. I got to do extra. I got to do this.' I treat every single year like a contract year," said Baker.
"I love this game. I've played at a high level each and every week because of the work I put in each and every week. For me, I'm an honest believer in just controlling what I can control and do my job. At the end of the day, everything else will take care of itself."
You can read more from Baker and his thoughts entering this season here.