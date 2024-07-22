What's Cardinals' Biggest Challenge This Season?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a plethora of questions to answer ahead of training camp - which begins Tuesday when players report.
The Cardinals' 4-13 finish left gaps to fill on both sides of the ball following last season, and while the front office did their best to cover most up to some degree, hope around the desert of improvement will only carry true if the reinforcements can make good on their potential.
NFL.com says Arizona's biggest challenge resides on the defensive line:
"Arizona was bitten by the injury bug up front last year, but finishing at the bottom in run defense can’t happen again. Neither can finishing bottom three in sacks," wrote Eric Edholm.
"The team signed veterans Justin Jones , Bilal Nichols and Khyiris Tonga to shore up the interior and drafted Darius Robinson and Xavier Thomas to add juice on the edges. But is it enough? Further development from within also is needed.
"The Cardinals have a slew of capable role players, but it would be nice if Dante Stills took another step forward and someone from a deep group of edge rushers (Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa, Cameron Thomas and BJ Ojulari) emerged as a difference-maker.
"Still, the depth and versatility up front appear to have been upgraded this offseason."
Edholm is on the money with essentially everything he said.
The Cardinals suffered major problems last year up front, though general manager Monti Ossenfort believed an entire new lineup was needed in the trenches after what he did in the draft/free agency.
It's comfortable to believe the Cardinals will improve along the defensive line, though it is a question of exactly how much better they'll be in 2024.
In terms of challenges, Arizona's ability to control the line of scrimmage will dictate how everything else plays out - whether that's making running lanes free for linebackers, helping edge players get one-on-one matchups or applying pressure to help out the secondary in the pass game - if the Cardinals can make strides right where the ball is snapped, everything else will have a better chance to fall in place.