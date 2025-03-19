Cardinals Can't Draft These Positions High
The Arizona Cardinals have added a reasonably large amount of free agent talent to one of their biggest needs, but there's still plenty of upgrading to be done around the different position groups.
With free agency likely on the cusp of stalling for the Cardinals, the team will look to the NFL Draft to begin adding more talent, as well as developmental players for the future of the franchise.
But while the Draft can be a lawless land, the Cardinals must be wise to draft on what their true needs, rather than going after positions that already have in-house talent and depth.
While no GM will be fired or admonished for taking a late-round flier on a position that isn't a pressing need, Monti Ossenfort should avoid taking these three position groups in at least the upper rounds of the draft:
3: Quarterback
The Cardinals are not high enough in the draft order to take a top-tier QB. If they do target one, it will likely be as a developmental pick later on.
But it would be wise to avoid this position entirely. Kyler Murray remains the franchise QB, with no doubts or reservations from Ossenfort or Jonathan Gannon in that regard. Veteran Jacoby Brissett signed a two-year deal during free agency, and figures to be the steady backup and veteran presence in the QB room.
With limited talent available at the position in 2025's draft, even a late-round pick feels like a potential waste with Clayton Tune still in the room, and the QBs considered "developmental" are rapidly shooting up the ranks of a very thin group of passers.
The Cardinals are unlikely to look at this position, and they should avoid it.
2: Running back
Sorry ASU fans, this isn't the year to draft another back. While there are at least two, perhaps three-to-four legitimate NFL prospects in this year's draft, the Cardinals simply have too many backs to choose from on the roster.
James Conner remains a star, and will remain signed through 2026 on his recent two-year extension. There are no signs of the veteran powerhouse slowing down, barring significant injury.
The Cardinals also drafted RB Trey Benson out of Florida State in 2024. Benson had a limited role this past season, but showed substantial growth with the potential to be an excellent complementary piece to Conner.
Behind those two, Deejay Dallas and Emari Demercado are still on the roster, and it doesn't seem likely they'll be cut, since they both serve purposeful situational roles.
While any non-star player could see themselves released depending on roster constraints, it does feel that the RB room is too crowded to bring in another, especially with an established workhorse and budding young player at the top of the depth chart.
1: Tight end
The no-brainer of all no-brainers. While there is some significant TE talent in this draft, the Cardinals already boast a top-three TE in Trey McBride, who will likely see an extension in the near future.
McBride was the saving grace of Arizona's passing attack, and figures to continue that massive role at least for the most part for the foreseeable future, considering he's still just 25 years old.
Behind McBride, Elijah Higgins is a serviceable backup, and the Cardinals even went so far as to draft a tight end in the third round of 2024's draft, taking Tip Reiman to fill in the run-blocking TE role.
This one could go without saying, but all three of the above mentioned positions are ones that Ossenfort should (and likely does) know should move down the priority list.
If any of these positions are added to, it should come later in the draft, as developmental, future-oriented players, rather than as a high-round investment. Stick to the trenches, and perhaps another playmaking WR in the first few rounds.