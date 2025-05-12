Cardinals Can't Make This Mistake in 2025
The word "identity" gets thrown around far too frequently when dissecting an NFL team's offensive philosophy. The Arizona Cardinals are no exception.
The Cardinals' identity offensively has been evident from day one of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's tenure in the desert — run the ball.
Arizona wants to play tough, conservative football. They want to control time of possession, set up play action underneath and power through the defense on the back of workhorse RB James Conner.
All of that can be a very, very good thing, especially when contextualized alongside Kliff Kingsbury's finesse, small-ball approach. But there was a point at which opposing defenses were able to key in on the relatively one-dimensional approach.
The Cardinals need to take the fundamental principles they've built their identity on, and use them to expand the playbook. This is in no way an attempt to tell Petzing how to do his job, of course.
But from an observer's perspective, the Cardinals couldn't push the ball downfield, and couldn't fool their opponents with just about anything.
Big plays only occurred after the called play broke down entirely, and QB Kyler Murray took matters into his own hand — or if Conner simply powered his way down the field on a run.
So what the Cardinals can't do is run back their same exact philosophy. It can remain a downhill, run-focused offense, but has to be more dynamic, less predictable and more focused around utilizing the weapons available to their best possible strengths.
Sacrificing a Marvin Harrison Jr. deep route to free up Trey McBride underneath is a good play — if called situationally. Throwing a deep 50/50 ball to Harrison is also a play that can produce results — if called situationally.
But Arizona has to find a way to expand the field beyond the trenches, and beyond route trees that limit their weapons' abilities.
Of course, all of that is easier said than done. At the end of the day, there doesn't need to be a fundamental change. In fact, the fundamentals should remain in place.
But there simply has to be more diversified play calls, more risks taken and more targets for some of Arizona's best pass-catchers. As the great Bruce Arians once said — no risk it, no biscuit.