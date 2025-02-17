Cardinals Can't Repeat This Offseason Mistake
There isn't a whole lot of confusion or wondering surrounding the Arizona Cardinals' 2025-26 offseason needs, or what needs to happen in order to fill those needs.
This is no longer a roster so riddled with holes and with so little depth that any half-decent acquisition will raise the floor and boost the level of play headed into the next season.
No - the Cardinals need the finishing touches - they need elite playmakers.
And the area that needs the most attention, for arguably the third year in a row? The defensive line, both interior and edge.
Last offseason, general manager Monti Ossenfort displayed a different philosophy in his additions. He opted for a variety of lower-profile moves along the defensive line, looking to add size and depth in free agency, while drafting Darius Robinson in the first round to be the star of the future.
Ossenfort added Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones as the headlining solutions to his d-line problem.
On paper, the additions themselves might not be considered a mistake. The Cardinals needed more depth, more size, and more experience at the position, and both of these players undoubtedly brought that.
But these weren't deals that were were intended to "get through" the 2024 season. These weren't signings made simply to make sure there were enough competent starting-caliber players available to Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis.
Arizona's GM handed out a pair of three-year contracts to the two big men, totaling over $52 million.
Only $11.185 million of that money went against the 2024 cap. However, that cap hit will rise to $19.175 million in 2025.
So while it's fair to argue they weren't poor signings for 2024's needs on paper, they also will become a hindrance to the Cardinals going forward, and could even be cut candidates this offseason.
And these players not only ate up salary, they simply didn't make an impact. Neither player managed to appear in more than six games, as they both went down with season-ending injuries early in the year.
It's not on Ossenfort that they were injured. In fact, it was clear the GM had that in mind when signing them, as neither had missed a game with an injury in the previous two seasons. In fact, Nichols hadn't missed a game since 2019.
But while that aspect of their tenure in Arizona can't be faulted to the Cardinals' front office, it's fair to criticize the level of production.
The two combined for zero sacks and 14 total tackles. Nichols received a 39.6 PFF grade, while Jones received a mere 30.2.
Simply put, these investments were meant to provide some semblance of stability and consistency, with the potential to turn into playmakers in a rotational role.
They didn't do that, and now the Cardinals will have to either release them, or take a gamble on their returns from injury to be worth the near-$20 million invested in them for the 2025 season.
That's not to say Ossenfort didn't have his share of hits.
LB Mack Wilson Sr. was a productive free agent signing, DL Khyiris Tonga might be worth the meager $1.75 million he was paid as a depth piece, and even CB Sean Murphy-Bunting was a much more productive signing than fans may want to admit.
But with the NFL Draft off in the distance, and free agency beginning to swirl, there's no longer room to overpay middling rotational pieces. The team's floor has already been raised.
With $72 million available in cap space, Ossenfort has to make a big swing for an immediate impact player on the D-line, or engineer a trade for an established star.
Adding multiple platoon-worthy players of lower profiles no longer solves the issue. There's plenty of bodies available to the front seven, but none of them are consistent pass rushing or run-stuffing winners.
There's still plenty of room to draft and develop with a bona fide stud, and it's paramount that Ossenfort is willing to make that investment for a proven player, even if he chooses to add talent through the draft.