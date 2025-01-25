Who Cardinals Fans Should Root For on Championship Sunday
Sunday’s NFL Conference Championship Games features the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles battling for the NFC title while the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs duke it out to represent the AFC.
Both games should be entirely fun to watch with great offenses and stout defenses, so fans of football will no doubt be tuned in.
But what about for the die-hard fans of their own team like the Arizona Cardinals? Obviously, the Cardinals aren’t playing for a Super Bowl berth, so why should they care beyond watching a good football game? Or rather, why should Cardinal fans have rooting interest in this game?
There’s a handful of reasons for you to root for one of these four teams beyond any betting interests. Some of these teams have connections to the Cardinals. Some teams have a pulse on Arizona sports fans, and some teams just feel like they’re playing some of the biggest villains in all of sports.
Whatever reason you may be seeking, I have a shortlist here to help you decide who to invest your emotion into watching and cheering for tomorrow for both games and all four teams.
Washington Commanders
Depending on your stance with former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels, you may or may not be compelled to root for the rookie sensation. Daniels, who made his name known during the last two years at LSU, is having arguably the greatest rookie season in NFL history.
He’s undoubtedly one of the most fun players to watch across the league, which may make rooting for him easier for some.
Considering the impact he had at ASU, you may be all-in on Daniels’ chance to get a ring as a rookie. If you are scorned by the way he left the university, you may be all-in on opposing him. It all depends on your view of the slam dunk Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The same can be said for former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who has orchestrated this offense to Daniels’ strengths as Washington’s offensive coordinator. Kingsbury has always been a good offensive mind; it just unfortunately didn’t work out with the Cardinals.
Like I said with Daniels, depending on your stance with Kingsbury you could find yourself rooting for him or against him.
Philadelphia Eagles
It’s a bit of a stretch to find any reason to root for the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Sure, that’s where Jonathan Gannon came from, but Philly fans were quick to disparage his name and dragged him through the mud… not exactly the farewell most hope for.
If I can find ANY reasons here it’s maybe to see some of Gannon’s former players stand out enough to warrant bringing them to the desert as pending free agents.
Pass rusher Josh Sweat is the main example of this and a big playoff game could grab Gannon and Monti Ossenfort’s gaze and become a target in free agency. Arizona needs major help rushing the passer off the edge and the soon-to-be 28-year-old has racked up 43 sacks in seven pro seasons – including a rookie year where he had none.
Buffalo Bills
Honestly, I got nothing one way or the other.
That said, I think it makes the most sense for Cardinals fans to root on the Bills for a few reasons.
One, they’re playing the Chiefs, who might as well be the rivals of every NFL team because of how good and equally annoying they are.
Two, there’s no major connection between the Cardinals and the Bills, who played in week one of this season with a win going to the latter. But there isn’t inherently any bad blood historically between the two franchises.
Three, the Bills are an AFC team. Unless you’re a conference loyalist like a weirdo (no offense), it becomes easier to root for a different conferences’ team because of how rarely you see them on your schedule. The Cards will see the Eagles and Commanders MUCH SOONER than Buffalo.
Kansas City Chiefs
Why should you root against the Chiefs? Because they’re the new evil empire and everyone hates them except their fans, the NFL, the refs, and the media. But unless you’re affiliated with any of those groups, it’s safe to say you have an easy time rooting against them.
Plus, who wants to see this team win three-straight titles anyways?
But why should you root for them? Well, there’s a chance for a few former Cardinals to win a ring.
Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown along with Pro Bowl left tackle DJ Humphries are currently with Kansas City. If you’re of the belief that those players deserve a ring, then there’s all the reasons needed to root on KC.