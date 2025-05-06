What Cardinals Got in First-Round Pick Walter Nolen
With their first-round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected one of the most talented football players on either side of the ball with Walter Nolen at No. 16.
The Cardinals filled a position of need for the long-term with a player who could easily end up becoming the best player from the draft in retrospect. That’s not an exaggeration.
Nolen is a transcendent player and everyone knew who he was even before he was recruited to college. Two years at Texas A&M were underwhelming, but his lone season with Ole Miss tapped into that insane potential.
That affirmation season was enough to make him a pick in the top half of day one, but continued coaching and fine-tuning to his game will make him even better.
Our brand new series will be going through the Arizona’s 2025 draft class and naturally we will start off with the big kahuna himself.
Here’s the basics of what you need to know of the star defensive tackle, and what’s ahead for him in the pros.
Resume
- Five-star recruit and a consensus top-two recruit in the 2022 high school recruiting class
- Consensus All-American (2024)
- First-Team All-SEC (2024)
- More than doubled his career sack total at Texas A&M (6.0) in lone season with Ole Miss (6.5)
Quick Scouting Report
- Heavy-hands off the snap to immediately disrupt opposing linemen
- Massive increase in sack production with Ole Miss
- Untapped potential, but does need fine tuning
What the Tape Shows
When you watch Nolen, you see what is advertised with him as a player with near limitless upside. He’s big, strong, and explosive off the snap. He’s much more athletic than you may think, but he simply built to become a superstar at the next level.
Better coaching with the Rebels helped him tap into that pass rushing prowess that some have had questions about. He will need good coaching at the next level to continue dialing in on that upside, but in a worst-case scenario Nolen has shown his floor as a pass rusher is above average.
The rest of his game when it comes to run defending and anchoring needs fine-tuning, but he’s already playing out in above-average level.
Despite everything we just talked about, Nolen isn’t a project. Rather, he’s a great player who can be even better. Why settle for above-average when you can get elite?
Projected Role for 2025
The veteran additions the Cardinals made for the interior of the defensive line will make it tough for anyone to have a starting role — including those said veterans. No one is guaranteed to start, nor significant playing time, meaning Nolen will have to work his way onto the field.
First round picks, especially of Nolen‘s caliber aren’t kept off the field for long, however. Given how good he already is, we can expect him early and often, even if it’s just as a rotational guy.
But don’t be shocked if by the end of 2025 he’s a full-time starter on the inside.