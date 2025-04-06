Do Cardinals Have Hidden Gem in Young LB?
The Arizona Cardinals have made a serious commitment to beefing up their defense throughout the course of this offseason cycle. They've added top-tier talent in Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson, and reunited with an old friend in Calais Campbell.
But one position group that still lacks both elite talent and depth is the off-ball linebacker group. Mack Wilson Sr. was excellent in that role in 2024, but the assumed loss of both Kyzir White and Krys Barnes has depleted the position a decent amount.
GM Monti Ossenfort did bring in a pair of LBs, signing Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mykal Walker to short, modest deals. But neither of those players have made significant starts.
Perhaps Ossenfort is banking on one of those players to become what Wilson became in 2024, and that's certainly a possibility. But the Cardinals do have a developmental question mark of their own at the off-ball linebacker position: LB Owen Pappoe.
Not much has been seen from Pappoe in his two years with the Cardinals. The former fifth-round pick has made just two starts, and has been mostly a special teams player.
But there could be more lying beneath the surface, and both Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon certainly love to develop young late-round players into studs.
Despite playing just 131 total snaps in 2024, Pappoe actually managed 28 total tackles. In 24 pass rush snaps, he picked up four QB pressures.
PFF doesn't exactly love his run defense or pass rushing ability per their grading system, but they did award him an excellent 76.9 grade in coverage. Pappoe's 68 coverage snaps made up the majority of his reps this past season.
While there's little to truly break down with Pappoe's game, he's another example of a high-motor, high-athleticism player who fits both the culture and development process. He's not the biggest player on the field, at an even six feet and 225 pounds, but has good speed, agility and instincts.
So, as a coverage linebacker, Pappoe might see more opportunity in the coming year. As with most of Gannon and Nick Rallis' defensive units, a rotation is essentially guaranteed.
The question will simply be just how much opportunity will go to Pappoe, and if he's developmentally ready to step into a more everyday role.