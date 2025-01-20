Cardinals Mock Draft: National Championship Edition
Happy #MockDraftMonday and an even happier celebration of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game tonight between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
It's a game that many NFL teams will be paying close attention to, especially if they have needs on the defensive side of the football. So, yes, the Arizona Cardinals should have all their focus on the game.
For this edition of #MDM, all five picks currently owned by the Cardinals will be used specifically on Buckeye and Fighting Irish players with zero exemptions. No trades are included, either.
Pick 16: Josh Simmons, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State
Paris Johnson made the move to the left side in 2024 and had great success. The right tackle spot remains an open competition, especially with no certainty of Jonah Williams. Simmons was a terrific right tackle between Ohio State and previously San Diego State with some experience all over the place.
Simmons could become the bookend across from Johnson that Arizona hasn't seen in a very long time.
Pick 47: JT Tuimoloau, Edge Rusher, Ohio State
Edge rusher is among the top concerns and needs for the Cardinals this offseason and Tuimoloau has had wild production in his time in Columbus. Tuimoloau exploded for 11.5 sacks (and counting) this year and is at worst a great rotationally pass rusher.
There's plenty of upside for him to be better than that, but you can ease his transition to the pros in year one by asking him to do what he's best at and sack the quarterback.
Pick 78: Cody Simon, Linebacker, Ohio State
Simon was marvelous in 2024 after stepping into the massive shoes left by Liam Eichenberg, recording 104 tackles and seven sacks. The Cardinals could be replacing Kyzir White, but even if he returns there is a value in Simon as a blitz linebacker and a perfect rotational player next to Mack Wilson.
Pick 114: Rylie Mills, Interior Defensive Line, Notre Dame
Mills broke out for 7.5 sacks in his final year of college, but was a productive and reliable defender throughout his stint with the Fighting Irish. Mills provides depth to the interior of the defensive line, but is good enough to usurp everyone ahead of him and be a starter.
Pick 152: Will Howard, Quarterback, Ohio State
The decision between Howard and Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard was a near coin flip for me, but I do value Howard as a passer more than Leonard. Howard also has solid mobility and tons of starting experience under his belt. As far as day three picks go, Howard is as good a late round option to draft and push Kyler Murray to play better in 2025.
