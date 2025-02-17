Cardinals Mock Draft: SEC Edition
Wake up, sickos! It's Mock Draft Monday for the Arizona Cardinals! This 2025 NFL Draft #MDM's theme is a simple one -- Arizona can only draft players from the SEC, where they all say, "It's just different."
Whatever biases you may have towards the Southeastern Conference aren't relevant when it comes to the draft, as few conferences find ways to compete with the SEC when it comes to the number of players drafted each year - and the quality is also there to support why so many of their players are selected.
Before we get started I want to note that we're back down to five picks after using the PFF simulator as per usual. The picks include 16, 47, 78, 113, and 153.
Now then, let's get started with the 16th overall pick and the first SEC superstar to become an Arizona Cardinal:
16. Mykel Williams, Edge Rusher, Georgia
Few players in the draft have as much raw talent as Williams has, but he is equally risky to draft if you don't know what you're doing. In the right situation, a la the Cardinals, Williams can reach his ceiling within the time frame of his rookie contract and become one of the league's premier edge rushers.
The easy comparison is another former Georgia Bulldog, Travon Walker, who has recorded consecutive 10+ sack seasons with the Jaguars. Another comp I dig is Odafe Oweh with the Ravens.
Should Williams get the right coaching, he can become a Walker/Oweh caliber player.
47. T.J. Sanders, Interior Defensive Lineman, South Carolina
Sanders was the big man upfront in what was a ferocious Gamecocks pass rush a season ago. The 6'4 and 290 lbs defensive tackle grabbed four sacks to go with his 51 tackles. Those numbers were fourth and fifth on the team, respectively.
Headed to the pros, Sanders is trending upward fast and may not be available when pick 47 rolls around in April. Sanders is still here for the Cardinals until further notice. The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is around the corner, however, and he has a chance to show off his athleticism and boost his stock.
Sanders is as great a pass rushing interior player as any in the class. There's good skills as a run defender that can be rounded out, but what he does getting after the quarterback is where he'll make his money. Sanders gives Arizona another dominant pass rusher on the line next to Dante Stills.
78. Tre Harris, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss
Harris moves well for a 6'3 and 210lbs pass catcher and turned into the Rebels default deep threat in his two seasons in Oxford. While there, Harris caught over 2,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging ~17.7 yards per reception.
Prior to his two seasons with Ole Miss, Harris played three years at Louisiana Tech and had another 900 yard season and a career-best 10 touchdowns.
I'm fascinated with Harris' ability to take the top off the defense and make plays when the ball is in the air. He's got reliable hands and dominates man coverage with his long speed and frame. Harris feels destined to become the next Ole Miss receiver to move up to the NFL.
Harris would join the Cardinals as the likely WR3 behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, but he fills the biggest need that the room needs -- a deep threat.
113. Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Offensive Tackle, Florida
Paris Johnson Jr. is the future at left tackle. Now, the Cardinals must find their long-term answer on the strong side of the line. Jonah Williams could return, but he's a cut candidate. Beyond him there's not much to write home about.
Crenshaw-Dickson has played both sides of the line before transitioning to the right side last season. The full-time move resulted in a huge boost to his play and has the potential to keep growing into a stud right tackle. The man is also an absolute mammoth at 6'7 and 322 lbs.
With any luck, Crenshaw-Dickson could become an eventual starter at right tackle for the Cardinals. There must be patience involved here, but his drastic rise in play could see him find the field sooner rather than later. With the aforementioned lack of depth on the right side, we could see him very soon.
153. Quinn Ewers, Quarterback, Texas
Let's get that quarterback to compete with Kyler Murray, shall we?
Think what you want of Ewers but remember one thing -- He's a long-time starter for one of college football's best offenses and has learned the game under offensive mastermind Steve Sarkisian. All of that speaks for itself.
Sure, Ewers has had peaks and valleys in his time in Austin, but his moments of brilliance auditioned himself as a future NFL starter. Ewers is adept at reading defenses pre-snap and can laser the ball to all three levels of the field. There is some mobility here, but he's not at all a dual-threat.
One drawback with Ewers is his injury history, as he never played every game for the Longhorns in three seasons. A slighter frame at 6'2 and 210 lbs could be to blame, but sometimes it's just some bad luck.
I'm not sure what the next level brings for the former top recruit, but I do know that he's an NFL-caliber quarterback who could one day be a starter. He's more than good enough and certainly someone capable of pushing Murray to his best.