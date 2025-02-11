Cardinals Need New QB to Push Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals have an intriguing situation at the quarterback position right now. The team is locked into Kyler Murray, due to his current contract, but he’s showing signs of regression when he should be soaring at this point in his career.
The Cardinals are a young team with intentions on getting back into the playoffs sooner rather than later. They had that chance in the first half of last season before falling off.
One of the biggest reasons for that fall off was the play of Murray.
There’s plenty to critique when it comes to the six year quarterback. The former number one pick has done just enough to extend his stay in the desert… but part of that could be because no one has challenged him in that time.
If Arizona is serious on their intent to compete this year and moving forward, Murray has to get better. It’s not out of the realm of possibilities that the former number one pick could live up to that status.
However, it feels like we know what he is right now - a serviceable, but very limited starting quarterback.
The time to challenge Murray is here.
It’s imperative that Arizona finally brings in somebody to challenge Murray for his starting role. This doesn’t mean spending big money on a free agent like Sam Darnold or making some blockbuster trade.
They also don’t necessarily have to spend high draft capital this year with the 2025 NFL Draft.
All of that said, the Cardinals can no longer sit in idle with Murray. One way or another, someone needs to be brought in that will legitimately force Murray against the wall with the only way to get out being to outperform players who realistically could usurp him.
Below you'll find potential free agent, trade, and draft targets for the Cardinals to consider bringing in this offseason.
As I said, don’t expect any big name QBs on this list… If Arizona decides to go all in on a new quarterback, that will be in 2026.
Right now, the Cardinals need to just find someone to push Murray and in a worst-case scenario start over him.
Free Agency: Marcus Mariota
The former number two overall pick has proven over the last several years to be one of the more valuable backup quarterbacks in the league. Mariota spent this past year in Washington, where he backed up offensive rookie of the year Jayden Daniels.
When Mariota was able to find some time on the field, he looked more than serviceable.
At the end of the day, that’s all you can ask for out of a back up.
There are clearly still some traits from Mariota that show he can push a guy ahead of him. There’s obviously a lot of experience here as he gets ready to enter his 11th season in the pros.
For me, this is exactly what Kyler needs to be able to push him. It’s not about getting the youngest guy in the world to potentially replace him; it’s about someone who can push him this year and what will be seen as approved season.
Keep an eye on… Mac Jones
As crazy as this sounds, Jones was a Pro Bowler his rookie season… Which should tell you how valuable pro bowls are. That being said, there’s still some talent here to work with, and Jones will have a long career as a back up. Sounds like a quality candidate for the Cardinals to audition.
Trade: Gardner Minshew
If Mariota isn’t the best backup quarterback in the league, then it’s definitely Minshew. The journeyman quarterback has had plenty of highs and lows in his career, but the one thing he’s proven is that you know exactly what he is: a solid backup quarterback, so you can start in a pinch.
Minshew was anything but good in 2024 with the Raiders but he was damn good in 2023 with the Colts. Neither team won a lot of games with him under center, but he was brought into push the guys ahead of him and he did just that.
So when I’m looking for someone to come in and push Murray, Minshew is exactly what I’m looking for. I imagine the Raiders will be more than happy to move on from him for whatever they can get.
With Aidan O’Connell returning for his third year and Las Vegas in prime position to draft a quarterback, it would make sense to unload the veteran.
Keep an eye on… Kenny Pickett (Eagles)
Pickett is an interesting option here. The Eagles paid pennies on the dollar to get him to back up Jalen Hurts. He wasn’t asked to do much when he (rarely) saw the field, but he did just enough. The former first round pick could be moved once again this off-season, and Arizona makes sense as a team to kick the tires.
Draft: Jaxson Dart
Dart spent three seasons in Oxford and managed to create a legacy with the Rebels. Dart showed off good arm strength and the accuracy to dish the ball around the field to a variety of different types of receivers.
He also showed off, running ability to audition himself as a potential dual threat quarterback for the next level.
When it comes to quarterbacks who are more accomplished during their collegiate careers, if you have a resume that stands out more than Dart.
I’m on record believing that Dart can one day become an NFL starting quarterback… And there’s a chance he’s a day three pick… If somehow dart is available in the mid to late rounds, I would implore Monty Ossenfort to pull the trigger.
Dart will not only push Murray, but could possibly succeed him in the long run. I truly believe that Dart will be successful at the next level, and snagging him for his current value would be terrific for Arizona.
Keep an eye on… Kurtis Rourke (Indiana)
Rourke is someone who many are not talking about right now, and that’s a shame. In his lone season in Bloomington, Rourke turned around the Hoosiers and led them to the playoff. I don’t have to say much more to describe how insane of an accomplishment that is.
With plenty of playing time under his belt between Indiana and Ohio University, Rourke is more than proven to be a difference maker at the next level. At worst, he’s a good back up option.
I may be higher on Rourke than others, admittedly, but I do like grabbing him for a late-round flyer.