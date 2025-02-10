Cardinals Need to Trade for Packers LB
The NFL trade market could be popping this offseason as names like Myles Garrett, Deebo Samuel, and George Pickens seem to be likely guys to be moving on to new horizons. Those guys won't be cheap, so bargain bin shopping is the best place to start if you're the Arizona Cardinals.
When it comes to players you can "buy low" on, Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker is as clear an example as you'll find.
The former 2022 first-round pick hasn't quite lived up to his day one billing. Walker has managed to record 100+ tackles in each of his first three NFL seasons, but he's a liability in pass coverage. The Georgia product has flashes come pass rushing skills and he's become a more consistent tackler -- not just from a numbers standpoint.
Kyzir White is a pending free agent that we've discussed countless times, but backup Krys Barnes is also set to hit the market. A lack of depth is evident if Arizona loses both, but Walker could help strengthen the position with his addition.
What Cardinals-Packers Trade Could Look Like
Cardinals Get:
- Quay Walker, 2027 sixth-round pick
Packers Get:
- 2025 fifth-round pick (153 overall), 2026 fourth round pick
Walker isn't going to cost an arm and a leg, but he has shown enough potential to bring in some decent compensation. There's still a lot to work with here and a good coaching staff (like what the Cardinals have...) can help him take the next step forward.
After all, it's not like all his talent suddenly got up and left...
Sending two day three picks is doable. Moving the latter of the two this year is helpful so Arizona can make the most of the draft in front of them considering they want to compete this year.
A future fourth may be rich for some, especially if the 2026 NFL Draft class lives up to the hype surrounding it as of now. But again, the Cards should be focused on this season and not the next. Besides, we know what this draft is -- we're assuming what next year's will be.
I'd be all in favor of adding Walker considering his upside to continue growing. You are also happy with what he is now as a run defender. More coaching can hopefully elevate his pass coverage skills.
One last thing to note is Walker enters his fourth season and as a former first-round pick there's an option to give him a fifth-year to his contract. That will obviously be up to the team he lands with, but it's there for what it's worth.
It's "buy-low" time for Walker, and the Cardinals should be ringing Brian Gutekunst's number to see if they can strike a deal for a young linebacker whose best football may still be ahead of him.