Cardinals Release Inactives vs. Patriots; Zach Allen Will Play

The Arizona Cardinals have released their list of inactives against the New England Patriots. Defensive end Zach Allen, marked as questionable, is officially playing on Monday Night Football.

GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals have released their list of inactives for Week 14's Monday Night Football meeting with the New England Patriots:

Earlier in the week, the likes of Rashaad Coward, Rondale Moore and Byron Murphy Jr. were ruled out while Zach Allen, Jonathan Ledbetter and Charles Washington were questionable.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz first reported Allen (illness) would play tonight. He will be pivotal in limiting a Patriots offense that hasn't scored a red zone touchdown since Week 9.

Pharoh Cooper and Maxx Williams were elevated earlier today from the practice squad as standard elevations.

The Cardinals take on the Patriots in just under 90 minutes. Both teams ride two-game losing streaks into MNF.

